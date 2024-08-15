- The Grand Master gets off at the Münster "crime scene"

The woman with a cigarette in hand and a distinctive deep voice says "Goodbye": Mechthild Großmann, a state prosecutor in the Münster "Tatort" on ARD for over 22 years, will retire in 2025, as announced by Westdeutscher Rundfunk.

As the boss of Chief Inspector Thiel and forensic pathologist Professor Boerne, the actress will still appear in three new episodes before moving on to new challenges, the station quotes Großmann. In the ARD hit series, she plays the role of prosecutor Wilhelmine Klemm.

"When the last Münster 'Tatort' with me is broadcast at the end of 2025, I will be 77 years old, and I have no intention of stopping work. I will continue to act in theater and give readings, preferably with music – and if WDR is ever looking for someone to play a villainous murderer, I'd be right there," Großmann said in a statement from WDR.

