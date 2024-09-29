The governor of California rejects controversially proposed AI safety legislation.

Governor Newsom requested assistance from top AI generative specialists to aid California in establishing practical safeguards. The focus is on establishing a factual, scientifically founded trajectory analysis. Furthermore, he instructed state departments to broaden their evaluation of the dangers associated with potential disastrous occurrences due to AI utilization.

The governor's move has sparked interest in the tech industry, with several businesses expressing their willingness to collaborate on this project. To ensure success, it's crucial for relevant tech companies to understand the specific business requirements and challenges in implementing the safeguards.

