Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
TechnologyNewstechbusiness

The governor of California rejects controversially proposed AI safety legislation.

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California nixed a contentious AI safety bill on Sunday, citing industry concerns that it might push AI firms away from the state and stifle innovation, following tech firms' protests.

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
Governor Gavin Newsom from California's Democratic party expresses his thoughts during a press...
Governor Gavin Newsom from California's Democratic party expresses his thoughts during a press conference following the initial presidential debate, which CNN organized in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on the 27th of June, 2024.

The governor of California rejects controversially proposed AI safety legislation.

Governor Newsom requested assistance from top AI generative specialists to aid California in establishing practical safeguards. The focus is on establishing a factual, scientifically founded trajectory analysis. Furthermore, he instructed state departments to broaden their evaluation of the dangers associated with potential disastrous occurrences due to AI utilization.

The governor's move has sparked interest in the tech industry, with several businesses expressing their willingness to collaborate on this project. To ensure success, it's crucial for relevant tech companies to understand the specific business requirements and challenges in implementing the safeguards.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Apple Watch 10 Titan Showcases the Innovative "Mirroring" Dial
Technology

Apple Watch's top model holds the throne at position 10.

Apple Watch's top model holds the throne at position 10. The Apple Watch 10 may not be entirely new, but its notable adjustment sets it apart, even making the pricier Ultra appear outdated. Approximately a decade ago, Apple launched its initial timepiece, hitting stores later in the spring.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public