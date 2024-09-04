The government's top decision-making body deliberates on implementing a fresh vocational education program for nursing assistants.

Currently, the rules governing care assistant training have largely been overseen by individual states. However, with the upcoming federal law, the federal administration aims to boost the allure of this occupation, thereby drawing in more individuals interested in training. This legislation, slated for implementation in 2027, proposes a promise of "suitable compensation during training." As per government statistics, less than half of the current trainees are currently compensated. The German care industry is often plagued by a lack of workforce.

