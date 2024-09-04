The government outlines the strategy for standardized education in nursing assistant roles.

The upcoming regulation for nursing assistant training is set to supersede the existing 27 distinct training programs across various states, as per the announcement. It also aims to acknowledge the competencies of international nursing professionals under specific circumstances. In certain scenarios, the training duration can be lowered to a year, and part-time education is also an option. A high school diploma is usually necessary, but waivers are also granted.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) mentioned, "This law will enhance and standardize nursing assistant training, making it simpler to join the nursing sector. It will help in reducing the nursing workforce burden, attract more individuals to the profession, and improve the nursing market's appeal for foreign nursing experts."

Minister of Family Affairs Lisa Paus (Greens) considered it a "strategic cornerstone for skilled nursing care." She stated, "This is fantastic news for everyone involved in caring for others, receiving care, or potentially requiring care in the future. There will be more flexibility to cater to the rising need for more nursing professionals. The training duration can be reduced, particularly for individuals with relevant professional experience."

All trainees will now have the right to a fair wage, which is also expected to boost the nursing profession's appeal. According to the ministries, barely half of the nursing assistant trainee candidates currently qualify for a training grant.

The curriculum involves compulsory placements in stationary long-term care, ambulatory long-term care, and stationary emergency care. Those who had discontinued their nursing professional training as per the Nursing Profession Act can get credit for the completed sections towards securing a nursing assistant qualification.

The new regulation will help in addressing the weaknesses of the existing nursing assistant training programs, as it aims to enhance and standardize the training. With the reduced training duration and part-time education options, individuals with relevant experience may find it easier to join the nursing profession, addressing the current shortage.

Read also: