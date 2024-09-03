The governing party of Turkey, referred to as the AKP, propositions joining the BRICS consensus.

"Our leader has consistently voiced his desire for Turkey to be part of major economic groups like BRICS," stated Çelik, spokesperson for the AKP party led by President Erdoğan. He added on Tuesday, speaking to journalists, "We're in the process of joining."

Çelik continued, "Our President sees Turkey as a player in all significant platforms." He assured, "We'll keep you posted when we have updates on the Membership process." In July, Erdoğan declared that Turkey doesn't view BRICS as a substitute for other arrangements. Turkey maintains its status as an EU candidacy nation.

Established in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, BRICS expanded with South Africa's inclusion in 2010. Additional countries such as Egypt and Iran have subsequently joined, with many others expressing interest or even applying for membership.

Each year, the BRICS group convenes for a summit hosted by one of its members. The purpose of these gatherings for the five economies with varying growth rates is to consolidate their influence, specifically against the US and the EU.

