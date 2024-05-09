The Golden Ball trophy won by Diego Maradona has mysteriously vanished; it is predicted to fetch a high price at auction.

The sought-after trophy, given to the top performer of each World Cup, will be up for grabs at Aguttes auction house in Paris on June 6th. Expected to fetch an enormous amount of money, it's another piece of memento from Maradona's remarkable career.

In 2022, his Argentina jersey from the 1986 tournament was auctioned off for around $9.3 million, breaking the record for a sports memorabilia item. Later in the same year, the infamous "Hand of God" ball was sold for $2.4 million.

"We anticipate millions [to be earned]," Francois Thierry, a sports expert from Aguttes Auction House, told CNN Sport, "but we can't be certain because there isn't a single prize like this in the world, from the pinnacle of [Maradona's] career."

"It's an unparalleled chance for the potential purchaser," Thierry added.

Maradona's most memorable moment came against England during the 1986 World Cup. He infamously punched the ball into the net for his "Hand of God" goal, followed by what became known as the "Goal of the Century", skillfully outmaneuvering multiple defenders in a dazzling display of talent and turmoil. Argentina eventually emerged victorious in the final against West Germany, securing their second of three World Cup championships.

The background of the Golden Ball award Maradona received in Paris after the tournament is cloaked in mystery.

One rumor blames the mafia for stealing it, but it was turned into gold ingots, while others propose that it was lost in a poker game or to settle Maradona's well-known debts.

"We conducted extensive investigation," said Thierry. "[The trophy] disappeared in 1986. There have been 38 years now. We encountered numerous contradictory stories, such as the stolen trophy being turned into gold with the mafia. We also checked with Art Loss and Interpol and phoned the police, but achieved no results, so we assume we did everything we could."

Aguttes claims the mafia theory to be dubious considering the trophy is made of gold-copper alloy.

This unique item was acquired during an auction along with various other trophies, although the unidentified purchaser was unaware at the time that it was Maradona's Golden Ball, according to Thierry.

Throughout an exhaustive investigation, Aguttes has taken into account the manufacturing details, the dating, the irregularities, the patina and the oxidation in order to authenticate the trophy.

"When we recognized it was genuine, it was a remarkable find," Thierry remarked.

Maradona gained worldwide fame even prior to the 1986 World Cup, but his outstanding performance at the tournament catapulted him into the stratosphere. While his stunning gifts on the field were incomparable, his personal life was fraught with addiction, substance abuse, illegitimate children, and financial feuds.

Regardless of these struggles, Maradona's status as a football deity is firmly cemented in Italian folklore, where he led Napoli to two league titles and the 1989 UEFA Cup.

The highly controversial 2019 documentary by celebrated British filmmaker Asif Kapadia, "Maradona: Blessed," depicted these darker aspects of Maradona's life.

Tragically, the soccer icon passed away in 2020 at the age of 60 from a heart attack. His resting place is now in a private cemetery on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, yet his children have petitioned the Argentine courts to move his remains to a location where fans can pay their respects.

CNN reporters Matias Grez and Ben Morse contributed to this article.

