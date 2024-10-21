The Girl Scouts recently endorsed a contentious action, opting to steer clear of significant reductions.

The price increment was authorized during a National Council gathering on Saturday, attended by 900 delegates aiming to shape the Girl Scouts' future. They endorsed elevating membership fees to $45 for the 2026 term and further to $65 in 2027. However, this is a lower increase compared to the initial $85 per scout proposal.

For the current year 2025, the dues will continue at $25, a consistent price for the past eight years.

Membership charges serve as Girl Scouts' primary income source, generating approximately $38 million in 2023 from an almost 2 million-strong member base. While supplementing income with philanthropy and licensing agreements, the organization still forecasts a financial deficit of $5.6 million this year. The proposed hikes aim to redress a portion of this financial deficit.

As mentioned on the organization's website, this investment presents opportunities to implement lasting improvements in Girl Scout councils, volunteers, and the girls and families they serve. Financial aid will be provided to those in need.

By boosting the fees, the organization intends to make volunteer work easier and technological tools more accessible. This includes offering more turnkey trainings, recruitment tools, and programs, as well as creating new experiences, such as opportunities to discover new places.

If the fee hike had not been implemented, significant cuts would have been necessary.

National Board Treasurer Diane Tipton addressed the audience in a video, confirming efforts to reduce expenditures across all categories over the past few years. A thorough budgeting process was undertaken across all divisions.

The proposed increases have been met with criticism, with some members labeling them "insane" and warning that some troops may disband.

"It's an enormous increase," said Sally Bertram, a 30-year troop leader with the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio. "It's like, what are you people thinking? You are going to run yourselves out of business."

