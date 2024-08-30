- The German Theatre Association pays tribute to Charles Brauer for his lifelong dedication.

Eighty-nine-year-old Charles Brauer is set to receive recognition at the German Film Awards in Berlin for his remarkable career. The judging panel commended the retired "Tatort" actor for his versatility, having excelled in every avenue of acting work. In his extensive career, live theatre performances share the spotlight with TV movies, series, feature films, radio dramas, and books. Brauer has starred in films such as "A Train to Manhattan", "Tooth for a Tooth", and "Love is the Best Medicine". One of his most iconic roles was as "Tatort" inspector Peter Brockmöller, alongside Manfred Krug. He also garnered success as the German voice for all audiobook adaptations of John Grisham's thrillers. In 2023, actress Thekla Carola Wied ("I'm Getting Married into a Family") received the honorary award.

The occasion is scheduled for mid-September.

The Inspiration Award will be bestowed upon European Parliament member Axel Voss (CDU) for his dedication to the creative sector. The German Film Awards ceremony is set to take place on September 13 in Berlin.

This prestigious event will be presented by the German Actors' Association. The award aims to honor individuals who have significantly contributed to the advancement of acting. According to their own declarations, the association boasts over 4,300 actors in Germany.

