The German squad falls short of gold triumph by a margin of 0.85 seconds.

Exciting Conclusion of the Time Trial Showdown: Germany's Mixed Squad Grabs Silver at the World Championships. They Come Up Short of Gold by Less Than a Second. The Guys Set the Stage for Success with an Impressive Time Trial.

Antonia Niedermaier hid her face in anxiety, Maximilian Schachmann held his breath tight: In the end, Germany just missed out on the gold World Championship title on Zurich's Sechseläutenplatz by an agonizing 0.85 seconds. "We're pretty happy, we delivered a solid performance. We can't fault ourselves at all," expressed Miguel Heidemann.

In the mixed team time trial, Australia eventually emerged victorious, taking home the gold before the powerhouse German squad comprising Miguel Heidemann, Marco Brenner, Maximilian Schachmann, Antonia Niedermaier, Liane Lippert, and Franziska Koch. Italy finished third, 8 seconds behind after 53.7 kilometers.

Niedermaier Upsets the Crowd

The guys laid the groundwork for success with an impressive time trial. After the initial intermediate time, the trio held the best time, but things took a turn on the flatter portion of the course. The women started with a 21-second deficit to Australia and a 14-second deficit to Italy.

At the first intermediate time, Franziska Koch had already fallen behind, but the gap to the leaders was shrinking significantly. Especially Niedermaier, who had missed out on a medal in the individual time trial by just 9 seconds, once again put in a stellar performance and contributed significantly to the medal.

Identical Course as the Road Race

The team time trial served as a warm-up for the road races starting on Thursday, as it took place on the same course. While the juniors and U23 will crown their world champions on Thursday and Friday, the women will embark on a 154.1 km challenge on Saturday, which involves completing the Zurich circuit four times.

The men's race on Sunday, starting in Winterthur, will finish with seven grueling laps of the challenging course, complete with two consecutive climbs. The 273.9 km route includes 4500 meters of climbing. Favorites for the win include Tour champion Tadej Pogacar from Slovenia, Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel from Belgium, and defending Dutch champion Mathieu van der Poel.

Despite Antonia Niedermaier's impressive performance, reducing the gap to Australia by seconds, Germany still fell short by 0.85 seconds, finishing with the silver medal. In the subsequent time check, Niedermaier continued to shine, significantly closing the gap to the leaders.

