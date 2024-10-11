The German parliament, Bundestag, annuls the parliamentary immunity of AfD representative, Brandner.

Due to Brandner, an AfD MP, publicly slandering a journalist, legal action is being pursued against him. Despite the imposed fines, these aren't sufficient to halt Brandner's actions. Currently, a criminal investigation is ongoing, with the Bundestag paving the way for it.

The Bundestag removed Brandner's parliamentary immunity, a move supported by a majority of other parties. This action permits the initiation of criminal proceedings against Brandner. The AfD party abstained from voting, the Bundestag noted. A parliamentarian can only be held accountable for a criminal offense once their immunity is lifted.

Brandner, one of the three deputy chairmen of the AfD party, couldn't provide the specific reason for the immunity revoke without facing additional fines, he mentioned to t-online. The conflict at hand is a legal feud between the journalist and Brandner over a controversial remark he made about her. Brandner labeled a "Spiegel" editor as "fascist", then later escalated it to "upper fascist" and "Spiegel fascist". He defended his actions as exercising his "right to freedom of speech". He argued that interpreting any illegal intent behind his words is beyond his comprehension. The term is widely used in everyday speech and political debates, he claimed. He further labeled the journalist as "dogmatic and obsessed with the AfD", also a "left-wing activist".

The journalist has already won several legal battles against Brandner. As reported, the MP has already incurred fines imposed by a Berlin court in this case. Brandner has repeatedly made these statements about the woman. According to the report, fines amounting to 50,000 euros have been imposed on him so far.

The AfD party faced criticism for their decision to abstain during the vote to remove Brandner's parliamentary immunity. Despite the ongoing criminal investigation against Brandner for slandering the journalist, the AfD party continues to support him.

