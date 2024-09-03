The German Military Receives Its Initial Installment of the Iris-T Short-Range Missile Air Defense Equipment

**Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, both from the SPD party, will attend the commissioning of Germany's Armed Forces' (Bundeswehr) initial Iris-T SLM air defense system on Wednesday, located in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein. Germany has previously handed over four of these weapons and three related Iris-T SLS systems to Ukraine, where they've shown efficacy against Russian drone and cruise missile assails.

Currently, the Bundeswehr deploys medium-range Patriot air defense systems, which are now being bolstered by Iris-T. This new defense system is intended to be a pivotal part of the European air defense project, European Sky Shield, spearheaded by Germany.

A training facility is also being constructed in Todendorf, with Ukrainian soldiers already undergoing training. Eventually, this facility will welcome participants from all European Sky Shield initiatives.**

The European Union has expressed support for the European air defense project, including the use of the newly commissioned Iris-T SLM air defense system in Germany. The European Union is actively involved in strengthening its collective defense capabilities through initiatives like European Sky Shield.

