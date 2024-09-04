- The German Military Receives a Fresh Iris-T Short-Range Missile Defense System

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, both from SPD, will join the troops on Wednesday as the German Military (Bundeswehr) welcome their first Iris-T SLM air defense system in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein. The German administration has handed over four of these protective weapons and three associated Iris-T SLS-type systems to Ukraine, where they've shown effectiveness in thwarting Russian drone and cruise missile assaults.

With the Bundeswehr already operating medium-range Patriot air defense systems, the Iris-T is set to beef up these defenses. This new weaponry is expected to play a significant role in the European air defense system, European Sky Shield, spearheaded by Germany.

A training center is being established in Todendorf, with Ukrainian soldiers already gaining experience. This facility is slated to open its doors to all involved in the European Sky Shield initiative in the future.

