- The German military issues an alert following potential acts of subversion.

Suspicion of Sabotage at Cologne-Wahn Air Force Base's Water Supply Debunked. The German Armed Forces, based in Berlin, stated that investigations into the base's water supply revealed no unusual findings. They declared that the water is once again safe for consumption, as no violations of the German Drinking Water Regulation were detected. Similar suspicions in North Rhine-Westphalia's Mechernich also proved to be unfounded, with the water reservoir's water found to be clean.

Temporary Closure of Cologne-Wahn Barracks

An early morning alarm at the barracks' water facility in Cologne-Wahn prompted a response from the German Armed Forces. Upon arrival, personnel noticed an intruder outside the fence who swiftly departed. Damage to the fence was detected.

Although a manipulation of the barracks' internal water facility couldn't be fully ruled out, the water treatment plant was deactivated, and samples were collected. Rapid tests showed deviations in the water's composition, but these did not provide concrete evidence of contamination quantities or qualities.

Consequently, the barracks were temporarily closed, with the soldiers receiving water in cans during the hiatus. Preliminary investigations were conducted for trespassing, involving the state protection authority.

Mechernich's Water Uncontaminated

Investigations revealed that a drinking water reservoir's fence in Mechernich had been breached. However, tests by fire brigade specialists confirmed the water's purity, prompting the city spokesperson to reassure citizens that the water is safe for showering and washing. However, they urged boiling the water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Despite these reassurances, investigations continue, focusing on potential bacterial contamination. Around 10,000 individuals were initially advised against consuming the water due to health concerns. The German Armed Forces base in Mechernich also relies on the reservoir's water supply.

Former BND Head Advises Against Panic

Gerhard Schindler, former head of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), advised against hysteria. Referencing the Ukraine conflict, he stated that such conflicts involve an information war, and sabotage is a crucial component. While expressing vigilance, Schindler urged calmness to prevent the spread of hysteria.

Critical infrastructure is challenging to fully monitor and safeguard, Schindler added. Furthermore, he warned that Russia considers sabotage a vital component of warfare - should a military escalation occur, they would not hesitate to execute sabotage missions in Germany.

Recent developments also highlighted damage to a gate at the Christoph-Probst Barracks of the German Armed Forces in Garching, near Munich. During inspections, a spokesperson for the German Armed Forces in Berlin reported damage to a side gate, previously reported in "Business Insider."

There is no evidence of unauthorized access to the barracks or any connection to the initial suspected sabotage of the water supply at the Cologne-Wahn Air Force Base at this time. The spokesperson declined to provide further information, stating that investigations in Garching are ongoing.

Despite the temporary closure and concerns about the water supply at Cologne-Wahn Barracks due to an intruder and suspected sabotage and other acts of violence, rapid tests showed deviations but no concrete evidence of contamination. Amid ongoing investigations into potential sabotage at various military facilities, former BND head Gerhard Schindler cautioned against panic, reminding that conflicts often involve an information war and sabotage is a significant component.

