The German military is retrieving an additional 89 German nationals from Lebanon.

Amidst the intensifying clash between Israel and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, the German military recently evacuated 89 more at-risk German nationals from Lebanon to Germany. This marks the fourth such diplomatic evacuation, as reported by the Foreign Office via platform X.

Leading up to this, German military personnel started repatriating embassy staff in Beirut and other vulnerable Germans last week. On Friday alone, 219 Germans were safely transported back to Germany. Unlike regular evacuation operations, diplomatic evacuations do not involve armed German military personnel.

Furthermore, an Airbus A321 aircraft from the German Air Force dropped off 2.1 metric tons of critical medical aid supplies in Beirut, as per announcements made on platform X by the German Defense Ministry. Previous repatriation flights had also transported medical aid supplies.

The German military's recent evacuation of 89 civilians is not the first time German nationals have been brought home safely, as last week saw the transportation of 219 Germans to Germany. Despite not involving armed personnel, these diplomatic evacuations demonstrate Germany's commitment to protecting its citizens, even in times of conflict such as the ongoing situation between Israel and the Hezbollah militia.

Read also: