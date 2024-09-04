The German Military is deploying the Iris-T SLM Air Defense System, with Scholz and Pistorius in attendance.

Iris-T Defense Shield is designed to secure populated locations, structures, and installments. It's equipped to counteract drones, airplanes, helicopters, or missile boats within a range of 40 kilometers. Germany's military has ordered six of these systems, with the German Parliament's Budget Committee setting aside up to 950 million euros for this project. Financed by Germany, Ukraine has received four of these systems for defensive purposes against Russian air raids since October 2023, with an additional eight systems promised by the German government.

The SLM Defense, the manufacturer of Iris-T Defense Shield, has announced a new software update for its system, enhancing its capabilities against small hostile unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). With this upgrade, the SLM system now provides comprehensive air defense protection for populated areas.

