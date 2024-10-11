The German Military Aids in Post-Flood Cleanup Efforts in Poland

After the flooding incident in southwestern Poland, German troops from the Bundeswehr are lending a hand in the clean-up and restoration efforts. The 4th Armored Engineer Battalion, hailing from Bogen in Bavaria, has been stationed in the Glucholazy area near the Czech border, as reported by a representative of the unit.

These soldiers, both German and Polish, are clearing the route of the Biała Glucholaska river in the towns of Bodzanów and Nowy Świątnik, which had been obstructed by debris. They're also repairing roads and pathways, eliminating rubble, and constructing temporary bridges.

The objective is to get the local infrastructure back up and running as soon as possible. The engineer unit is equipped with the necessary tools and boasts personnel with the right expertise for this undertaking.

"This joint operation highlights the strong partnership between the militaries of both nations, even during the management of natural disasters and unforeseen situations," the Bundeswehr declared. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had announced the deployment of German troops in Poland two weeks ago.

In mid-September, catastrophic flooding hit southwestern Poland due to intense rainfall, claiming nine lives.

