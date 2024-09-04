The German Military Activates IRIS-T SLM System: Details on its Role in Shielding Europe from Missile Threats

13:21 Russia: Another village near Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk falls under control

Russia claims to have secured another village near the strategically significant city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry declares that the Russian army has completely subdued the village of Karliwka, situated approximately 30 kilometers from Pokrovsk. Pokrovsk serves as a crucial logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian forces have been retreating from a Russian advance in the region for several months now.

12:59 Ukraine: Crimea loaded with air defense systems

The Russian occupiers of Crimea are reportedly utilizing various air defense systems to safeguard the Kerch Bridge, as stated by the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, as per Defense Express on Ukrainian national television. Short and long-range systems, including S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, and Pantsir-S1, are being utilized. Crimea is reportedly "laden with air defense systems," according to Pletenchuk, due to its symbolic and practical importance to the occupiers. The Kerch Bridge, a significant project of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, connects southern Russia to the unlawfully annexed peninsula and serves as a vital supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Combat over the bridge continues, and Kyiv has frequently expressed its intent to liberate the peninsula. The bridge serves as a strategic choke point.

12:32 Putin announces Xi's visit to Russia for BRICS summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia for the upcoming BRICS summit in October. "As decided, we anticipate Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit," Putin said during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Putin also proposed a "bilateral working meeting" with Xi. The BRICS group, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China since 2009, has subsequently been joined by South Africa, and this year, countries like the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran. The BRICS nations view themselves as a counterweight to Western states. They will gather for a summit in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. The Kremlin aims to expand its influence and foster closer economic alliances. Moscow and Beijing have strengthened their strategic partnership since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

12:00 Russia: Poltava Attack Targets Soldiers and Foreign InstructorsThe Russian Ministry of Defense asserts that the deadly attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava was directed against soldiers and foreign instructors. The target was a military training center. According to the ministry, the institute trains specialists in communication and electronic warfare from various parts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as operators of unmanned aerial vehicles involved in attacks on civilian objects on Russian territory. Moreover, the ministry claims that it used the hypersonic weapon system Kinzhal against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. In addition, Russian forces have seized control of two more settlements in eastern Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliwka. According to Ukrainian sources, 50 people were killed in the attack on Poltava on Tuesday.

11:43 Baerbock Pays Tribute to Outgoing Ukrainian Foreign MinisterGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has paid respects to her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. "Long conversations in night trains, at the G7, on the front lines, in Brussels, in front of a bombed power plant," she writes on X. "There are few people I have worked more closely with than you, @DmytroKuleba," she adds. "You put the people of your country above yourself." She wishes Kuleba "from the bottom of my heart all the best - We should meet again when peace and freedom have returned to the whole of Ukraine."

11:24 Russia Alters Nuclear Doctrine in Response to Western ChallengesAccording to the Russian Presidential Administration, the actions of the West are compelling Russia to alter its nuclear doctrine. Russia is confronting challenges and threats from the so-called West that necessitate a reassessment of the doctrine, Russian news agencies quote Presidential Administration spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. It is under consideration that the Ukraine could employ US long-range weapons in its attacks deep into Russian territory. The government in Kyiv has repeatedly sought permission from the US to use the weapons provided by its allies to strike targets deep within Russia. "It is apparent that the Ukrainians will do this," Peskov informed the RIA agency. "We are taking all this into account." Russia has already affirmed that it will modify its nuclear doctrine, although it has not disclosed any specifics. The guideline allows for the use of nuclear weapons if Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity is threatened.

10:19 Munz: Poltava Attack Could Backfire on RussiaRussia is attacking the Ukrainian city of Poltava with rockets, with reports of one of the heaviest air strikes since the start of the conflict. Russian media, however, portrays it as a "spectacular achievement," according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Meanwhile, Russia seems to be shifting its strategy.

09:52 Ukrainian Military Releases Estimates on Russian CasualtiesThe Ukrainian Military Headquarters has released updated figures on casualties amongst Russian soldiers in Ukraine. The report states that Russia has sustained around 620,350 troops losses since February 24, 2022. This equates to a daily loss of approximately 1,390 soldiers. Additionally, seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones have been destroyed, according to the report from Kyiv. The total losses for Russia, as per Ukraine, include 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, drones, 28 ships, and one submarine. Western estimations put these figures lower, but they are still considered the minimum.

09:21 "Tragic Day" Declared by Lviv Governor - Death Toll IncreasesThe death toll from Russian aerial attacks on Lviv, a western Ukrainian city, has risen. As reported by the Governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kosyzkyj, seven people, including two children, lost their lives during the overnight attacks. Kosyzkyj labeled it as a "tragic day" for their region and a major tragedy. In an earlier post, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had reported five deaths and over 30 injuries.

08:49 Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs ResignsUkrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, has submitted his resignation, as disclosed by the Speaker of Parliament, Ruslan Stefantchuk. Parliament will discuss this resignation at their next meeting, as per Stefantchuk's announcement on Facebook. Several other ministers have also stepped down recently (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). These resignations signify a significant overhaul of the Ukrainian government. Wednesday is expected to be the day of dismissals, as per the leader of the ruling Servant of the People party, David Arachamia, on Telegram. Thursday is then set to be the day of appointments.

08:03 Zelenskyy Describes Poltava Attack as "Devastating"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the Russian rocket attack on Poltava as one of the deadliest single attacks since the war began, in his evening address. He revealed that people are still trapped under the rubble and once again appealed for air defense systems.

07:39 Grossi Warns of Potential Disaster at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantDuring a meeting in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, discussed the situation surrounding nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia. Grossi is due to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Grossi informed Zelenskyy that the situation at the plant is "dicey" and the threat of a catastrophe remains. The power plant fell under Russian control following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and is currently offline. Both sides have repeatedly accused one another of shelling the plant, with both Moscow and Kyiv denying such allegations.

07:18 Lviv Attack Claims Two Lives, 19 InjuredAt least two individuals have lost their lives, and 19 others have been injured as a result of Russian aerial strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. The region's Governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, reported this on Telegram.

06:53 Ukraine Seeks Additional Assistance for Frontline EffortsUkraine is seeking additional aid for its agricultural sector and demining initiatives, as explained by the German media outlet "Rheinische Post," citing a government response to a query from the Union. This includes a funding program for agricultural land in close proximity to the frontline. The German government has been urged to assess potential support. A safety premium for personnel would be necessary, and Ukraine has also requested the extension of a Ministry of Agriculture-funded program for the delivery of generators. Additionally, demining support is required in regions near the frontline. The Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development is currently involved in a mine detection and clearance project, the German government has confirmed.

06:17 Fire Breaks Out in Lviv Following Russian Drone AttackA fire has erupted near Lviv's main railway station, following Russian aerial attacks on the city in west Ukraine. Two school buildings have also been damaged, with many windows shattered, according to the Governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, on Telegram. Several Shahed drones are believed to have been used in the Russian aerial strike. Air defense and rescue services are providing assistance. The affected schools have been closed, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced on Telegram. At least six people, including a 10-year-old boy, have been injured. Lviv is situated in western Ukraine, near the Polish border, away from the war's frontline, but has been targeted by attacks since the conflict began.

04:35 Biden Vows New Air Defense Aid for UkraineAfter the devastating Russian assault on Poltava, USA President Biden vows to give Ukraine more air defense systems. "I strongly condemn this brutal attack," Biden states. Washington will persist in supporting Kyiv militarily, "which includes supplying air defense systems and capabilities essential for Ukraine to safeguard its borders." President Zelenskyy reiterated his demand to his international allies after the attack, resulting in at least 51 fatalities. He urged Ukraine to swiftly obtain new air defense systems and to use the already provided long-range weapons to attack Russian territory.

02:52 Kyiv Undergoes Renewed Drone AssaultRussia launches another drone attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense forces are battling to repel the attacks on the outskirts of the capital, according to the Ukrainian military's Telegram reports. There is no information yet on the number of drones used and the extent of the damages. The nighttime attack is part of a series of Russian air raids on Kyiv that have escalated in recent weeks.

01:32 Zelensky On Kursk: Keep It till Putin TalksUkraine aims to maintain the occupied territories in the Russian region of Kursk until Putin sits down for negotiations, President Zelenskyy reveals in an interview with the US broadcaster NBC News. The occupation of the territories forms a critical part of Ukraine's "victory plan," Zelenskyy mentions. In general, Ukraine has no need for Russian land. Zelenskyy does not specify if capturing more Russian territory is in the plans. The Kursk operation was kept secret, even the US President was not informed.

00:47 Ukrainian Cabinet Launches Mass ResignationsFour ministers resign ahead of an anticipated cabinet reshuffle in Ukraine. According to Ukrainian reports, they include Olga Stefanishyna (Deputy Minister for European Affairs), Oleksandr Kamyshin (Minister for Strategic Industries), Denys Malyuska (Justice Minister), and Ruslan Strilets (Environment Minister). It remains unclear if the four ministers will move to new high-ranking positions. "A major government reshuffle is imminent," says David Arakhamia, the ruling party Servant of the People's leading figure on Telegram. "Tomorrow, there will be a day of dismissals, followed by a day of appointments," Arakhamia declares, who is considered a close associate of Ukrainian President Zelensky.

23:16 Post-Rocket Attack on Poltava: Zelensky Calls for Long-Range Weapon UseFollowing the deadly Russian rocket attack on Poltava, Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for authorization to use long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian strikes will become impossible if we can destroy the occupiers' launch sites and military airfields as well as their logistics," says Zelensky in his daily video address. As of his statements, the death toll in Poltava has climbed to 51, and the number of wounded to 271. More individuals are still believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

22:06 Zelensky Ousts Another Top OfficialUkrainian President Zelensky has dismissed Rostyslav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential office, as stated in a decree on the president's website. In addition, Olha Stefanishyna, who served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration in Ukraine, resigned, according to the parliament speaker's announcement. Several other ministers had previously tendered their resignations. Zelensky explained that changes are being made to strengthen the government. "Autumn will be highly significant. Our state institutions should be arranged to enable Ukraine to achieve all the results it needs."

21:42 ntv Reporter in Poltava: "Residents Experienced Extremely Tense Moments"Ukraine reports one of the heaviest air strikes of the war. Many fatalities and injuries are reported. ntv reporter Kavita Sharma is on the scene and describes the "very tense atmosphere" and how the residents experienced the rocket attack.

21:25 Ukraine Charges Russia with Executing Prisoners of WarThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office accuses Russian soldiers of murdering more captured soldiers. Investigations have begun into the shooting of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk region, according to its Telegram post. As per available information, the Ukrainians left a bunker with their hands raised. "The occupiers made them lie on the ground face down and executed them immediately," the office wrote, citing videos circulating online.

The European Union expresses concern over the continued Russian aggression in Ukraine, calling for an immediate ceasefire and respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In response to the Ukrainian government's requests, the European Union is preparing to provide additional aid, including military equipment and humanitarian assistance, to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and support the affected civilians.

