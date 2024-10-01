After examining the on-field footage, the DFB Disciplinary Court has rescinded the second yellow card handed to VfB Stuttgart's captain, Atakan Karazor, in the Wolfsburg match. It was Karazor himself who was fouled, not the opposing player as initially thought. The initial decision sparked controversy throughout the weekend.

This means that Karazor will not miss a game for Stuttgart, allowing their coach, Sebastian Hoeneß, to include him in the team's home match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Sunday (7:30 pm / DAZN and live on ntv.de).

Karazor was given a second yellow card and consequently a yellow-red card in the 63rd minute of the 2:2 draw against VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday due to an alleged foul on Wolfsburg's captain, Maximilian Arnold. Stuttgart immediately filed an appeal against the red card.

An "unusual situation"

Referee Sven Jablonski acknowledged his mistake directly after the game. He advocated for changing the rules as the current system does not permit the video evidence to intervene in yellow card instances, even when they result in a red card.

The DFB Disciplinary Court overturned Karazor's second yellow card after reviewing the footage, following Jablonski's report. In truth, Karazor had not fouled Arnold; instead, it was Arnold who had fouled Karazor. The first yellow card given to Karazor remains valid.

As Jablonski had noted, the DFB Disciplinary Court also concluded that Arnold had indeed committed the foul, and that Karazor had committed no offense. The DFB Disciplinary Court acknowledged this as an "unusual situation." There was, in fact, "an erroneous decision by the referee which was objectively clearly wrong." A suspension of the imposed penalty is allowed in accordance with section 11, number 3 of the DFB's regulations.

