The German envoy supports the Russian allegations concerning NATO's headquarters.

17:35: Third Chief Prosecutor under Zelensky Steps Down

Amidst a scandal involving disability pensions for prosecutors, Prosecutor General Andrij Kostin has stepped down. "Under the present circumstances, I deem it appropriate to vacate my post as Prosecutor General," Kostin is quoted as saying. He is accepting political responsibility for, among other things, granting improper disability pensions to his subordinates. Investigations into these incidents are ongoing. Kostin's resignation comes after a meeting of the National Security Council, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Kostin has held the position since July 2022. With his departure, the third Prosecutor General nominated by Zelensky since 2019 has also resigned.

17:21: UN: Ukraine's Population Plunges by 10 Million

The population of Ukraine has plummeted by 10 million people, or about a quarter, since the commencement of Russia's extensive invasion, according to UN data. The reasons for this include refugee exodus, decreasing birth rates, and war fatalities, the United Nations reveals. The invasion in February 2022 has aggravated an already precarious demographic situation, says Florence Bauer, the UN Population Fund's coordinator for Eastern Europe. "The birth rate has significantly dwindled and currently stands at approximately one child per woman, one of the lowest in the world." To sustain a stable population, each woman would need to have 2.1 children. Ukraine, which had over 50 million inhabitants at the Soviet Union's fall in 1991, has experienced a substantial population decline, much like its Eastern European and Central Asian neighbors. In 2021, the population living there was roughly 40 million, preceding the Russian invasion.

16:53: Finnish President: Boost Arms Support to Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has urged Ukraine's allies to beef up their military support for the country during his visit to Berlin. "The only thing Russia and Putin understand is strength. Therefore, we must aid Ukraine to conclude this conflict," says Stubb. The message is unequivocal: we must provide Ukraine with all the available military resources. "And we must lift all constraints on the kinds of weapons Ukraine can utilize, provided it adheres to international law." When inquired about this also involving weapons usage in Russia itself, the president responds: "Indeed. We have imposed no prohibitions in Finland." Ukraine is already employing these weapons in its push towards the Russian region surrounding Kursk.

16:32 EU: Comprehensive Russian Campaign Unveiled in MoldovaThe EU has confirmed extensive Russian attacks against democracy in the aspirant nation Moldova. "The European Union denounces the unprecedented malicious meddling by Russia in Moldova's presidential elections and constitutional referendum," reads a statement disseminated by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on behalf of the member states. According to the statement, there was a large-scale campaign by Russia and its proxies aimed at destabilizing democratic processes in the nation located between Romania and Ukraine.

16:01 Maritime NATO Headquarters in Rostock: Moscow Recalls German AmbassadorIn response to the inauguration of the maritime NATO headquarters in Rostock, the Russian government has recalled the German ambassador in Moscow. "The German ambassador to Moscow has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where strong objections were voiced," the ministry declared. "The expansion of military NATO infrastructure in former East Germany will result in severe consequences," the statement reads.

15:44 Zelensky: US Backing Could Encourage Germany on NATO QuestionUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects that an affirmative nod from the US for Ukraine's NATO membership could also influence Germany's position. In the NATO debate, France, Britain, and Italy have expressed signs of support, Zelensky noted in an interaction with journalists. The German side, however, is hesitant about Ukraine's NATO membership. He believes, however, that the German position is more moderate than before - "this is also a fact." Regarding an invitation to Ukraine for NATO membership, "they are apprehensive... of Russia's reaction," Zelensky explains. A larger alliance, however, would have an impact on this stance. "A larger alliance that wholeheartedly supports us - an emphatic yes from the United States."

15:21 Karasek: "Guterres' Gift to Putin is Simply Unacceptable"As per Kremlin reports, UN Secretary-General Guterres is slated to pay a visit to Kazan for a meeting with Russian leader Putin at the BRICS summit. Russia expert Niko Karasek views this bilateral meeting as "Guterres' gift to Putin."

14:54 Heads of Cuba and Brazil Abstain from BRICS Summit ParticipationThe leaders of Brazil and Cuba have withdrawn their participation in the BRICS summit commencing this week in the Russian city of Kazan. This was reported by "Kyiv Independent" citing reports from Russian state media. Both leaders are unable to attend due to "unforeseen circumstances," Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov stated in a statement. The 78-year-old Lula is said to have sustained a minor brain hemorrhage after a fall at his home recently and will instead appear via video conference. Diaz-Canel is suffering from "severe exhaustion," Russian state media report. Cuba's power grid has been virtually out of commission for several days. In addition, Hurricane "Oscar" caused damage.

14:22 Weber: "Putin's Attempt to Unify BRICS Against the West Not Successful Yet"Putin is attempting to steer the BRICS nations' association away from the West. Security expert Joachim Weber elaborates why this association is unlikely to transform into a unified, cohesive group. Despite this, the participation of a NATO member in Russia's summit is causing some frustration.

13:57 Xi and Modi Arrive in Kazan for BRICS SummitChinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have arrived in Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS group summit. Organized by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the meeting aims to utilize the group to breakthrough his extensive isolation caused by the Ukraine war. As per Russian reports, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and around two dozen heads of state, including Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are expected to attend. Putin plans to hold one-on-one meetings with several leaders during the conference's sidelines.

13:41 EU Parliament Approves 35-Billion-Euro Aid Package for UkraineThe European Parliament has sanctioned a new Ukraine aid package worth up to 35 billion euros. The parliament voted favorably with a large margin of 518 in favor, 56 against, and 61 abstentions for the loan. The disbursement of funds is scheduled for next year and will address Ukraine's most urgent financial requirements due to the Russian conflict. Parliament President Roberta Metsola regarded it as a "strong message" that Russia, as the aggressor, must compensate for the damages in Ukraine. Ukraine will not be required to repay the loan; instead, interest and repayment will be covered by the income from confiscated Russian assets.

13:20 European Court of Human Rights Criticizes Moscow's 'Foreign Agent' LawThe European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in Strasbourg has declared that Russia is violating human rights with its 'foreign agent' law. The court stated that the regulations are unjustly stigmatizing and not inline with freedom of expression. The law fails to protect national security, as claimed by Russia, but rather functions to intimidate and punish. More than 100 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including the prohibited Memorial organization, filed the complaint.

13:01 Schulze: Putin Seeks to Establish 'Anti-Western' AllianceDevelopment Minister Svenja Schulze accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of attempting to position the BRICS group as an "anti-Western" alliance ahead of the summit in Kazan, Russia. Schulze suggested providing better opportunities for cooperation to neutral member states like Brazil, India, and South Africa as a response. She highlighted increased engagement in infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa, and Latin America as an example. Schulze argued that Putin's vision of an "anti-Western" bloc is outdated in today's multilateral world.

12:27 Russia Reports Capture of Village in Eastern UkraineRussian troops claimed to have seized the village of Nowosadowe in eastern Ukraine, as reported by the Russian Defense Ministry and state-owned TASS news agency. Located in the Donetsk region, the village is part of the industrially dominant Donbass, which, along with Luhansk, was annexed but remains only partially under Russian control. Russian troops have been gradually advancing for months, regularly declaring the capture of damaged villages.

12:10 Munz: Reports of North Korean Soldiers Fighting for Russia UnconfirmedIntelligence services and nations remain puzzled by the allegations of North Korean soldiers potentially fighting for Russia. NTV correspondent Rainer Munz noted that the accusations are unsubstantiated, but explained what Moscow might be aiming for if the allegations were accurate. He also touched on possible counter-services.

11:46 Ukraine Claims to Have Shot Down Fourty-Two Russian DronesUkraine's air defense claims to have destroyed 42 out of 60 Russian drones overnight. The majority of the drones were shot down over the central, southern, and eastern regions of Ukraine.

11:20 Power Outage in Enerhodar Due to Drone AttacksAs reported by Russian sources, power has been halted in the occupied industrial city of Enerhodar situated near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine due to drone attacks. A civilian was reportedly killed during the Ukrainian assault, as confirmed by the Russian-appointed governor of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, on Telegram. Air defenses remain active. The nearby Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under Russian control since March 2022. The six blocks were temporarily shut down for safety reasons but have experienced frequent disruptions in power supply due to artillery attacks.

10:50 South Korea Considers Direct Weapon Deliveries to UkraineIn reaction to the intensifying military relations between North Korea and Russia, the South Korean government is considering directly providing weapons to Ukraine. Diplomatic, economic, and military measures to counter potential military cooperation between North Korea and Russia are being prepared in the South Korean presidential office. This includes the potential supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine if the situation escalates. According to a representative from the presidential office, the delivery of weapons for defensive purposes would be considered as part of the gradual scenarios, and offensive usage will be considered if necessary. South Korea, a significant weapons producer, has, up to now, only delivered non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, such as mine-clearance equipment.

Moscow's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, accuses Britain of engaging in a "proxy war" against Russia. Simultaneously, he forecasts the "demise of Ukraine" in an interview with the BBC, as Russian troops progressively advance. The resistance of Ukraine is dwindling, and the Russian soldiers are making significant daily gains: "The end of this phase will mark the end of Ukraine," Kelin remarks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in a dire state, and the country finds itself in a critical situation. At present, the Russians control around 18% of Ukraine. In the interview, Kelin also denies Russia's involvement in the Novichok attacks in Salisbury in 2018, which resulted in a British woman's death.

09:52 ISW denounces executions and chemical weapon usage: Russia systematically committing war crimesRussian forces are persistently engaging in war crimes, including the ongoing killings of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the use of chemical weapons, as reported by the Institute for the Study of War. This is not limited to the murder of two bound Ukrainian prisoners of war on October 18 (see entry at 06:48). According to ISW's evaluation, Russian forces have been regularly slaughtering Ukrainian prisoners of war, breaching the Geneva Convention on prisoners of war. The institute cites, among other things, a post by a Russian military blogger on October 20, in which he posted a video claiming that Russian forces are utilizing chloropicrin - a pesticide and lung-damaging agent - against Ukrainian forces. The U.S. Department of State also reported in May of this year that Russian forces are employing chloropicrin and irritants, violating the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is a signatory.

09:26 Soldiers for Ukraine? North Korea denies 'baseless accusations'North Korea dismisses claims of dispatching its soldiers to Russia for deployment in Ukraine as "baseless accusations." The allegations made by South Korea are intended to "damage the reputation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and undermine the respectable and friendly relations between two sovereign states," stated the North Korean representative at a meeting of a committee of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

09:00 Putin invites to summit: Friendship transcends businessPutin extends an invitation to the massive summit in Russian Kazan. The participation of more than just the namesake BRICS countries demonstrates Russia, China, and others' influence, analyzes ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. However, in one significant aspect, the alliance differs from its Western counterpart.

08:48 Stark-Watzinger signs bilateral agreement in KyivUnderstandably, this is a shift in pace for the embattled Federal Minister of Education: Bettina Stark-Watzinger journeys to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for talks. With the visit, the minister aims to emphasize "Germany's ongoing solidarity with Ukraine," as was previously announced. During her trip, she is scheduled to sign a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart Oxen Lissowyj. This replaces a previous agreement from Soviet times. The minister, who has faced criticism for her handling of her dismissed state secretary, is accompanied by a high-ranking scientific delegation. The new agreement aims to strengthen Ukraine's innovative power. This is the second visit of the minister to Kyiv since the Russian invasion of the entire Ukraine in 2022.

08:16 Chemical plant in Russian Tambov experiences fireAccording to Russian reports, a Ukrainian drone strike causes an explosion at a chemical plant in the southern Russian region of Tambov. There was also a brief fire, explained Governor Maxim Jegorov. "Preliminary information suggests no casualties," he wrote on Telegram. The Tambov Oblast is approximately 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, with the namesake capital located midway between the capital Moscow and the million-strong city of Volgograd.

07:49 Russian Kindergarten Receives Model of "Liberated" Bachmut RuinsApparently, early education can never begin too early. For years, Russian youth have been militarized, and the army has been glorified. As reported by the independent Russian portal "Meduza", a kindergarten group in the Rostov region visited a local military base this week, where they were inducted into the nationalist youth organization, Junarmija. To celebrate the occasion, a sergeant major provided them with a special gift: a homemade model of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Bachmut's ruins. The model depicts the debris of buildings, a tank with a Z, and a Russian flag on a building. "The Liberation of the City of Bachmut" is the theme, so the children can learn early on how the Russian liberators operate.

07:18 Russian Drone Attack Kills Child and Two Adults in SumyIn a Russian drone strike on the eastern Ukrainian border region of Sumy, three people were killed, including a child, according to Governor Ihor Kaltschenko. A residential building was attacked during the night, he announced on Telegram.

6:48 Donetsk Prosecutor's Office: Russian Soldiers Kill Two Ukrainian POWs This isn't unusual: As per the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office, two Ukrainian soldiers, previously captives, were brutally murdered by Russian soldiers near Selydove in the Donetsk region. On October 18, these soldiers, who were unarmed, were reportedly seized during an attack on Ukrainian positions. They were then forced to lie face down on the ground, and later, they were executed at close range. This violation of the Geneva Conventions is a severe war crime and a grave breach. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have initiated a criminal investigation under martial law. Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Ombudsman, has also informed the UN and the Red Cross about this incident.

6:19 Harris: If Trump Wins, Ukraine Falls During a campaign event in Michigan, Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris accused her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, of being readily manipulated by "dictators and autocrats." According to Harris, Trump has a history of being susceptible to flattery from authoritarians. If he wins the election in November, she believes, Ukraine will fall to Russia, leading to disastrous consequences on a global scale. Harris praises the bipartisan cooperation in Congress in supporting Ukraine, but is concerned about Trump's close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

5:50 Russian Governor: Distilleries in Tula Damaged by Drones

According to Russian reports, two distilleries in the Russian region of Tula, south of Moscow, have been damaged by Ukrainian drone strikes. The governor of Tula, Dmitri Miliajew, reported no casualties in the incident. Rescue specialists are currently at the scene, and the situation is under control. The extent of the damage to the distilleries in Yefremov and Luschkowski is yet to be fully assessed. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone strike has also caused damage to a heating plant and a building in the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine. Russian air defense units have reportedly shot down at least six Ukrainian drones over the area with no reported injuries.

5:01 Poland Demands Access to Secret Annexes of Zelensky's Victory Plan

Poland's deputy foreign minister, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, has requested access to the secret annexes of the victory plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week. The Polish news agency PAP reports that Zelensky had indicated that the full text would not be published to the public, and only selected partners essential for its implementation would have access to certain sections. Bartoszewski noted that Poland was not one of the countries to have received full information about the plan. "When Germany talked about sending helmets to the Ukrainians, we sent 320 tanks. Our contribution to the conflict was certainly significant," Bartoszewski emphasized. "Therefore, I can say with full conviction that we should have access to these documents," he explained.

4:06 London Provides Kiev with Billion-Pound Loan

The UK has extended a loan of 2.26 billion pounds, approximately 4.41 billion dollars, to Ukraine. According to Defense Minister John Healey, this loan will be used exclusively for military purposes. Healey spoke about the potential development of longer-range drones as one of the possible uses for the funds. When asked if Ukraine could utilize the loan to buy British Storm Shadow missiles for deep strikes against Russia, Healey replied, "They are actively developing the use of drones with even greater range. They will consult with us regarding how to use the funds and which weapons they need most urgently." The loan is a part of a larger planned loan from the G7 countries, secured using profits from around 300 billion dollars of frozen Russian state assets in the West.

02:47 North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine War: US to Consult with Allies

Following reports of a purported deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia for potential use in Ukraine, the US has described the situation as "alarming." US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, addressed the UN Security Council, stating, "If true, this is a highly concerning development and a clear deepening of military relations between North Korea and Russia." Wood added, "We are consulting with our allies and partners on the implications of such a significant step."

01:47 Navalny's Autobiography "Patriot" is Out Today

Julia Navalnaya sees her late husband Alexei Navalny's autobiography "Patriot" as a testament to his enduring legacy. The book is available today, not in Russia, but in Russian and 19 other languages, including German. According to the 48-year-old, the autobiography is an important account of Navalny's lifelong criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his belief in a better future for Russia. The over 500-page work, which includes numerous family and political appearance photos, was completed by Navalnaya even after her husband's untimely death.

00:46 Zelensky Urges Soldiers in Kursk to PersistUkrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky encourages his troops to persevere in their stance at the seized stronghold in the Russian region of Kursk. Multiple sources indicate that the Russians are pushing back the Ukrainians, yet Zelensky declares, "We're holding our ground, and I extend my appreciation to each soldier for his courage." Consultations with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of General Staff Anatoly Barhylevych have been conducted regarding the situation. Zelensky asserts in his nightly address, "The Kursk operation serves a tactical purpose. The war must return to the land it originated from. This scenario necessitates the establishment of a buffer zone on the aggressor's territory."

23:36 Guterres Plans Meeting with PutinAs reported by the Kremlin, UN Secretary-General António Guterres will engage in a bilateral discussion with President Vladimir Putin during his first visit to Russia since the onset of the Russian extensive campaign in Ukraine. The encounter between the two leaders will unfold on Thursday, on the margins of the summit of the BRICS group in Kazan, southwestern Russia, the Kremlin reveals. According to the Kremlin, the upcoming meeting between Guterres and Putin will discuss "UN-related activities" as well as "current global issues," incorporating "the Middle East crisis and the situation in Ukraine."

22:24 Zelensky Announces US Aid for Ukrainian Drone ProductionUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announces that the USA intends to offer financial assistance worth $800 million for the manufacture of Ukrainian drones. "Ukraine is thankful for this support. Our intention is to safeguard our sovereignty, despite the worldwide political intimidation," says Zelensky in his nightly address.

21:51 South Korea Mulls Sending Intelligence Personnel to UkraineSouth Korean media reports that Seoul is evaluating sending intelligence personnel to Ukraine, following suspicions of North Korean troops being sent to Russia. A report, quoting intelligence sources, suggests that the government and military are "contemplating dispatching an adequate number of personnel to Ukraine, including intelligence agents and enemy tactics experts." South Korean personnel could potentially interrogate or offer translation services for North Korean soldiers if they are apprehended by Ukrainian troops, the report claims. They would also furnish Kiev with information on North Korea's military strategies.

