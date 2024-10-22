The German diplomat justifies the Russian allegations against their naval headquarters.

The German Foreign Office dismisses Russia's accusations concerning the new naval base in Rostock. A Foreign Office representative affirmates that German Ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. During the conversation, Lambsdorff reportedly refuted the claim that Germany violated the Two-plus-Four Treaty with the launch of the base. The spokesperson declared that the conversion of the German naval command in Rostock into the new NATO Baltic Task Force "Commander" aligns with the Two-plus-Four Treaty. The spokesperson also mentioned that the naval command in Rostock, as in the past, will consist of both German soldiers and international exchange and liaison officers. The placement of German military units in NATO structures is legally permitted in the territory of the former GDR and Berlin under the Two-plus-Four Treaty.

17:35: Third Chief Prosecutor under Zelensky steps down Due to a scandal surrounding disability pensions for prosecutors, Chief Prosecutor Andrij Kostin has tendered his resignation. "Given the current circumstances, I believe it is appropriate to resign from the role of Chief Prosecutor," Kostin was quoted as saying. He assumes political responsibility, among other things, for illegitimately granted disability pensions for his subordinates. The investigations into the matter are ongoing. Kostin's resignation follows a meeting of the National Security Council headed by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Kostin has held the position since July 2022. As a result, the third Chief Prosecutor appointed by Zelensky since 2019 has now resigned.

17:21: UN: Ukraine's population has decreased by 10 million According to UN data, Ukraine's population has decreased by 10 million people, or approximately a quarter, since the start of the large-scale Russian invasion. The reasons for this decline include refugee flows, decreasing birth rates, and war-related casualties. The invasion in February 2022 has intensified an already difficult demographic situation, explains Florence Bauer, the UN Population Fund's Eastern Europe coordinator. "The birth rate has significantly dropped and now stands at around one child per woman, which is one of the lowest rates in the world." To maintain a stable population, each woman would need to have 2.1 children. Since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine, which had a population of over 50 million, has experienced a substantial population decline, like most of its Eastern European and Central Asian neighbors. In 2021, the population in Ukraine was estimated to be around 40 million people, the last year prior to the Russian invasion.

16:53 Finnish President: Increase support for Ukraine with weapons Finnish President Alexander Stubb, during his visit to Berlin, urged allies to aid Ukraine with additional weapons. "Putin and Russia only understand power, so we need to help Ukraine end this war," says Stubb. His message is clear: we must provide Ukraine with all available military supplies. "We also need to lift all restrictions on the question of which weapons Ukraine can use, as long as they adhere to international law," adds the president. When asked about the use of these weapons in Russia itself, the president responded with: "Absolutely. We have not imposed any restrictions in Finland." Ukrainian forces are already using these weapons in their advance towards the Russian region around Kursk.

16:32 EU: Russia launched massive campaign against democracy in Moldova The EU has confirmed widespread Russian attacks against democracy in the candidate country Moldova. "The EU condemns the unprecedented malevolent interference by Russia in the presidential elections and constitutional referendum in Moldova," reads a statement published by EU High Representative Josep Borrell on behalf of the member states. According to the statement, there was a large-scale campaign orchestrated by Russia and its proxies aimed at disrupting democratic voting processes in the country sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine.

16:01 Maritime NATO headquarters in Rostock: Russia protests In response to the inauguration of the maritime NATO headquarters in Rostock, Russia has protested by summoning the German ambassador in Moscow. "The German ambassador to Moscow has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was presented with a strong protest," reads a statement from the ministry. The expansion of NATO military infrastructure in former East Germany will have "the most negative consequences," the statement continues.

15:44 Zelensky: United States' support for Ukraine's NATO membership could influence Germany's stance Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that a potential green light from the United States for Ukraine's NATO membership bid could also encourage Germany to change its stance. In relation to NATO, France, Britain, and Italy have demonstrated signs of support, says Zelensky in a conversation with journalists. However, the German side remains hesitant about Ukraine's NATO membership. According to Zelensky, the German position has softened - "this is a fact." Regarding an invitation for Ukraine into NATO, "they fear (...) Russia's reaction," explains Zelensky. A larger alliance, however, could alter this attitude. "A larger alliance that supports us - a clear yes from the United States."

15:21 Karasek: Guterres' meeting with Putin is a "pathetic gift" According to Russian media reports, UN Secretary-General Guterres is scheduled to meet with Russian leader Putin at the BRICS summit in Kazan. Russian expert Niko Karasek views this bilateral meeting as a "pathetic gift" for Putin.

14:54 Brazil and Cuba Ditch BRICS SummitThe leaders of Brazil and Cuba have scrapped their plans to attend the BRICS summit happening this week in Kazan, Russia. As reported by "Kyiv Independent," Russian state media is the source of this information. The two leaders are reportedly unable to attend due to "unforeseen circumstances," according to a statement from Russian advisor Yuri Ushakov. The 78-year-old Lula is said to have experienced a minor brain hemorrhage following a fall at his home over the weekend and will instead participate via video conference. Díaz-Canel, on the other hand, is dealing with "serious energy issues," according to Russian media. Cuba's power supply has been compromised for days, and Hurricane "Oscar" has further caused damage.

14:22 Weber: BRICS's "Anti-West" Aim Unlikely to SucceedWhile Russian President Putin aims to guide the BRICS group against the West, security expert Joachim Weber explains why it's unlikely to become a unified block. Despite that, the participation of a NATO member in the summit is causing some confusion.

13:57 Xi and Modi Touch Down in KazanChinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have arrived in Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS summit. Hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the event is aimed at helping Putin escape the isolation caused by the Ukraine war. According to Russian reports, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and around 25 heads of state, including Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are expected to attend. Putin plans to meet with most of them individually on the summit's sidelines.

13:41 EU Parliament Greenlights 35-Billion-Euro Aid Package for UkraineThe European Parliament has given its approval to a new Ukraine aid package worth up to 35 billion euros. Parliament members voted in favor of the loan with a substantial majority, with 518 votes in favor, 56 against, and 61 abstentions. The aid will be disbursed next year and will focus on Ukraine's most pressing financial needs due to the Russian aggression in Ukraine. Parliament President Roberta Metsola described it as a "strong message" that Russia must pay for the damage it has caused in Ukraine. Ukraine will not be required to repay the loan; instead, interest and repayment will be covered by the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

13:20 European Court of Human Rights Pans Moscow's "Foreign Agent" LawThe European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has found that Russia is violating human rights with its "foreign agent" law. The court ruled that the regulations are stigmatizing and incompatible with freedom of expression. The law does not serve to protect national security, as Moscow claims, but rather aims to intimidate and punish. More than 100 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including the banned Memorial organization, had filed the complaint.

13:01 Schulze: Putin Seeks to Build "Anti-Western Alliance"Development Minister Svenja Schulze accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of aiming to position the BRICS group as an "anti-Western" alliance ahead of the BRICS summit in Russian Kazan. The response should involve offering neutral member states like Brazil, India, and South Africa "better opportunities for fair cooperation," the SPD politician said. She cites an increased focus on infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa, and Latin America as an example. "Putin's bloc mentality, which seeks to portray himself as the leader of an anti-Western group in Kazan, is outdated in today's multipolar world," says Schulze. "This is also evident in the fact that many of the BRICS guests are also represented at G7 meetings and cooperate well with us."

12:27 Russia Reports Taking Over Additional VillageRussian forces have reportedly captured the village of Novosadove in eastern Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, as reported by Russian state news agency TASS. The village is located in the Donetsk region, which, along with Luhansk, forms the industrially important Donbass. Both regions are partially under Russian control, although they are not officially annexed. Russian forces have been gradually making progress for months, regularly announcing the capture of mainly destroyed villages.

12:10 Munz: North Korean Soldiers Fighting for Russia UnlikelyIntelligence services and states are grappling with reports of North Korean soldiers possibly fighting for Russia. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz clarifies that these allegations have not been substantiated - and explains what Moscow might be after if the reports are confirmed. He also lists potential counter-services.

11:46 Ukraine Downs 42 of 60 Russian DronesUkraine's air defense claims to have shot down 42 out of 60 Russian drones during the night. The drones were reportedly brought down over the center, south, and east of Ukraine.

11:20 Enerhodar Loses Power AgainAccording to Russian reports, power has been cut off in the occupied city of Enerhodar near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine following drone attacks. A man was killed in the Ukrainian attack, as governor of the Russian-occupied region of Zaporizhzhia, Yevgeny Balitsky, reported on Telegram. Air defenses remain active. The Zaporizhzhia NPP, which was occupied by Russian troops in March 2022, has experienced regular interruptions in power supply due to artillery attacks. However, the power supply, which is crucial for cooling, is essential to prevent a nuclear disaster.

10:50 South Korea Considering Weapon Supply to Ukraine due to North Korea-Russia Military Ties In light of escalating military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, South Korea is contemplating direct weapon deliveries to Ukraine. The South Korean government is preparing a range of diplomatic, economic, and military countermeasures against potential military collaborations between North Korea and Russia, as stated by the presidential office in Seoul. This includes the provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine if the situation worsens. A representative from the presidential office commented, "We would consider providing weapons for defensive purposes as part of our response strategies, and if they overstep their bounds, we might even consider an offensive approach." To date, South Korea has only supplied non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, such as mine-clearing gear.

10:20 British Ambassador in Russia Accuses Britain of "Proxy War" and Predicts "End of Ukraine" Moscow's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, alleges that Britain is engaged in a "proxy war" against Russia. In an interview with the BBC, he anticipates the "demise of Ukraine" as Russian forces push further. The strength of Ukraine's resistance is dwindling, and Russian troops are gaining ground daily, as Kelin suggests, "The conclusion of this phase will imply the end of Ukraine." President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine is in a difficult position, with the country facing dire circumstances. At the moment, Russian forces occupy approximately 18 percent of Ukraine. During the interview, Kelin also refutes allegations that Russia was responsible for the Novichok attacks in Salisbury in 2018, which resulted in a British woman's death.

09:52 Institute for the Study of War Condemns Prisoner Killings and Chemical Weapon Use: Russia Continues Committing War Crimes Russian forces continue to systematically violate international law, including the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the use of chemical weapons, as reported by the Institute for the Study of War. This egregious behavior is not limited to the killing of two Ukrainian prisoners of war on October 18, as previously reported. The Institute asserts that Russian forces have been systematically killing Ukrainian prisoners of war, contravening the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War. According to ISW, a Russian military blogger published a video on October 20, claiming that Russian forces are utilizing chloropicrin - a harmful lung agent and pesticide - against Ukrainian forces. The U.S. Department of State also reported in May of this year that Russian forces have used chloropicrin and irritants, in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is a signatory.

09:26 North Korea Denies Deploying Soldiers to Russia for Ukraine Service North Korea dismisses claims of dispatching soldiers to Russia for service in Ukraine as "baseless rumors." The charges made by South Korea were aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and undermining the friendly relations between the two sovereign nations, according to a North Korean representative at a United Nations General Assembly committee meeting in New York.

09:00 Putin Invites to Summit: Friendship Ends where Business Begins Putin invites to the grand summit in the Russian city of Kazan. The inclusion of additional participating nations beyond just the BRICS countries underscores Russia, China, and other nations' influence, as analyzed by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. However, the alliance differs from its Western counterpart in one fundamental aspect.

08:48 Stark-Watzinger Signs Bilateral Agreement in Kyiv: Germany Remains Committed to Ukraine Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger travels to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, for talks. The goal is to emphasize "Germany's ongoing solidarity with Ukraine." During her stay, she plans to sign a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oksana Lissowyj. The agreement replaces a former one originating from Soviet times. Accompanied by a high-level scientific delegation, the minister seeks to bolster Ukraine's innovative strength. This marks her second trip to Kyiv following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

08:16 Russian Chemical Plant in Tambov Reportedly Attacked by Ukrainian Drone As reported by Russian sources, a Ukrainian drone strike resulted in an explosion at a chemical plant in the Russian region of Tambov. A brief fire also occurred, as confirmed by Tambov Oblast Governor Maxim Jegorov. "Preliminary information suggests no casualties," he reported on Telegram. The Tambov Oblast is situated about 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, with the capital city positioned halfway between Moscow and the million-strong city of Volgograd.

07:18 Russian Drone Strike Results in Fatalities of a Child and Two Adults in SumyIn a nocturnal drone assault carried out by Russian forces in the eastern Ukrainian border region of Sumy, three individuals met their demise, including a minor, as declared by Sumy Governor Ihor Kaltschenko. A residential structure was harmed in the incident, which he disclosed via Telegram.

06:48 Donetsk Prosecutor's Office Accuses Russian Soldiers of Executing Two Ukrainian Prisoners of WarThis isn't a rare occurrence: as per the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office, Russian soldiers have been involved in the extrajudicial killings of two Ukrainian prisoners of war near Selydove in the Donetsk region. Around October 18, the Kremlin's forces are said to have apprehended the unarmed soldiers during an offensive on Ukrainian positions. The prisoners were then compelled to lie prone on the ground, subsequently executed at close range. Infringing on Geneva Conventions and constituting a severe war crime, the murder of prisoners of war is a grave offense. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have initiated a criminal investigation under the jurisdiction of martial law. Ukrainian Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, has also informed the UN and the Red Cross regarding the incident.

06:19 Harris Warns of Ukraine's Potential Fall to Russia if Trump Wins the ElectionDemocratic U.S. presidential nominee Kamala Harris alleges her Republican rival Donald Trump's vulnerability to manipulation by dictators and autocrats. She highlights previous instances of such influence and believes that if Trump wins the forthcoming November election, Ukraine may succumb to Russia. The consequences would be globally devastating, she claims. Harris, however, commends the bipartisan cooperation in Congress to bolster Ukraine. She anticipates this cooperation to persist, albeit with concerns over Trump's closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Tula Distilleries Report Damage from Ukrainian Drone Attacks, No Casualties reportedTwo distilleries in the Russian region of Tula, positioned south of Moscow, have been impacted by Ukrainian drone strikes, as per Russian sources. "Preliminary reports indicate no casualties," Governor of Tula, Dmitri Miliajew, announced via Telegram. Emergency response teams are on the scene and the situation is under control. The extent of the damage inflicted on the distilleries in Efremov and Luschkowski is unclear. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack has also brought harm to a heating plant and a structure in the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, as reported by the local governor. Russian air defense units have reportedly shot down at least six Ukrainian drones over the area. No injuries have been reported.

05:01 Poland Seeks Access to Secret Annexes of Zelensky's Victory PlanPoland's Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski advocates for Poland's right to inspect the classified sections of the victory plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week. Zelensky declared that the full text wouldn't be published, with select partners having access to the secret annexes only. Bartoszewski underscores that Poland is yet to receive comprehensive information about the strategy. "When Germany pledged helmets for the Ukrainians, we supplied 320 tanks. Our contribution was undoubtedly substantial," the deputy Polish foreign minister emphasized. "Consequently, I can confirm with conviction that we should have access to these documents," he justified.

04:06 United Kingdom Grants Ukraine a Billion-Dollar Loan, Entirely for Military PurposesThe UK is sponsoring Ukraine with a loan of 2.26 billion pounds (approximately 4.41 billion dollars). According to Defense Minister John Healey, the British aid will be solely for militaristic purposes. This may potentially be utilized for the development of drones boasting greater ranges than certain long-range missiles. Upon being questioned if Ukraine could utilize the funds to procure British Storm-Shadow missiles for offensive operations deep into Russia, Healey responded, "They are actively advancing their utilization of drones boasting even greater ranges. They will consult with us regarding how to employ the funds and which weapons they require urgently." The amount constitutes part of a larger planned loan from G7 nations, facilitated using profits derived from around 300 billion dollars of frozen Russian state assets held in the West.

02:47 US Regards North Korean Soldiers' Alleged Involvement in Ukraine War as "Dangerous"Reports of the deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia for use in Ukraine have been characterized as "dangerous" by the US. "If true, this signifies a highly concerning escalation of military relations" between North Korea and Russia, stated US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, before the UN Security Council. "We are in discussions with our allies and partners regarding the ramifications of such a significant shift," Wood continued.

01:47 Navalny's Autobiography "Patriot" Launch Happens Today, in Multiple LanguagesJulia Navalnaya considers her husband Alexei's autobiography "Patriot" as a sort of legacy of her husband, who stood as Russia's most prominent opposition figure for a substantial period. The manuscript is being released today, not in Russia, but in Russian and 19 additional languages, including German. It serves as a potent testimonial to the courage of Russia's most outspoken critic of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and to the belief in a better destiny for Russia, asserts the 48-year-old. She completed the 500-page work, featuring numerous family and political appearance photos, following Navalny's demise.

00:46 Zelensky Encourages Soldiers in Kursk to Maintain Position Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging his troops to persist in the occupied stronghold in the Russian region of Kursk. Numerous accounts claim that Russian forces are forcing Ukrainians back in this area, but Zelensky asserts, "We're standing our ground, and I applaud each soldier for their courage." He has conferred with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of General Staff Anatoly Barhylevych regarding the situation. "We can't disregard that the Kursk operation serves a strategic role. The conflict must revert to the territory where it originated. This scenario entails the creation of a buffer zone on the aggressor's territory," Zelensky remarks in his nightly address.

23:36 Guterres to Confer with Putin UN Secretary-General António Guterres is scheduled to engage with President Vladimir Putin during his inaugural visit to Russia since the commencement of Russia's extensive military campaign in Ukraine, according to Kremlin statements. Their encounter will happen on Thursday on the fringe of the summit for the so-called BRICS group in Kazan, southwestern Russia, the Kremlin declared. The Kremlin disclosed that the meeting between Guterres and Putin will touch upon "UN activities" and "current international issues," such as "the turmoil in the Middle East and the circumstances in Ukraine."

22:24 Zelensky: USA Plans to Fund Ukrainian Drone Manufacturing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discloses that the USA is arranging aid valued at $800 million to bolster Ukrainian drone production. "Ukraine expresses gratitude for this help. We must ensure that Ukraine, despite the worldwide political pressure, can continuously safeguard its sovereignty," Zelensky says in his nightly address.

21:51 Rumor: South Korea may Deploy Intelligence Agents to Ukraine South Korean media sources hint at South Korea contemplating deploying intelligence agents to Ukraine following allegations of North Korean troops arriving in Russia. According to a report citing intelligence insiders, the government and military are "evaluating a plan to dispatch an adequate number of personnel to Ukraine, including intelligence agents and specialists in adversary strategies." South Korean agents could then interrogate or offer translation services for North Korean soldiers if they are apprehended by Ukrainian forces, the report suggests. They would also provide Kiev with information about North Korea's tactical strategies.

You can peruse all previous updates here.

The German Foreign Office responds to Russia's protests about the new NATO Baltic Task Force "Commander" in Rostock, stating that it aligns with the Two-plus-Four Treaty. The Commission, a part of this new structure, will consist of both German soldiers and international exchange and liaison officers.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summons the German ambassador in Moscow after the inauguration of the maritime NATO headquarters in Rostock, expressing concern over the expansion of NATO military infrastructure in former East Germany.

Read also: