The German authorities deem evacuation of Germans residing in Lebanon unnecessary.

The German administration is showing increasing unease about Lebanon's predicament, but they haven't deemed an all-out withdrawal of German nationals essential yet. Some 1800 Germans with valid registrations are residing in the country, as stated by a spokesperson from the Foreign Office in Berlin on Monday. Germans residing in the vicinity could potentially depart via functional airports like Beirut, utilizing commercial flights, according to the spokesperson, who also mentioned. A representative from the Defense Ministry confirmed that they don't dispense details regarding potential evacuation strategies in advance.

The crisis council of the federal government convened once more on Friday and Saturday at the Foreign Office, stated Foreign Office spokesperson Sebastian Fischer. The crisis levels for German diplomatic missions in Beirut, Tel Aviv, and Ramallah, located in the Israeli-controlled West Bank, have been escalated. Consequently, the families of staff should vacate their duty stations, and the embassies will operate with reduced staff. The situation in Ramallah, however, has made it challenging for individuals to leave the West Bank. "Presently, we're assisting in departures; nevertheless, we're not engrossed in an evacuation mission," Fischer explained.

On Monday afternoon, EU foreign ministers will gather for a special meeting. The apprehension is that the clashes in Gaza Strip and Lebanon might escalate into a widespread conflagration. The German government alluded to the right of self-defense in response to Israeli assaults on Lebanon-based targets, given that high-ranking members of the radical Islamic Hezbollah militia were among the casualties. However, the German government also implored Israel to maintain proportionality in light of numerous civilian casualties during the attacks.

The European Union might express its concerns over the escalating conflict in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon during the Monday afternoon meeting of EU foreign ministers. The European Union, being an international political and economic union of 27 member states, could issue a statement urging for de-escalation and protection of civilians in both regions.

Read also: