The German Armed Forces require an additional 35,000 personnel.

23:11 Scoop: Russia Establishes Minimum Export Cost for WheatThe Russian administration has unofficially set a floor price for wheat exports, as per insider sources. The Agriculture Ministry reportedly instructed exporters in a closed meeting to charge international buyers a minimum of $250 per tonne. The ministry has given exporters a week to implement these guidelines.

22:17 Tragedy in Kupyansk: One Killed, Five Wounded in Air StrikeAn air strike from Russian forces in Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, has resulted in one fatality and five injuries. According to Ukraine's emergency services, the strike hit a residential area, resulting in two houses and two outbuildings being set ablaze.

21:45 UK Imposes Sanctions on Two Russian TycoonsThe British government has enacted penalties against two Russian tycoons. According to the UK government's website, sanctions have been imposed on Andriy Melnitschenko and Hryhoriy Berezkin. Their assets have been frozen, and travel restrictions are in effect. Melnitschenko has been on the EU's sanctions list since 2022. He heads Eurochem, a major international fertilizer producer, and SUEK, one of the world's largest coal and energy companies. Berezkin is the owner of the YESN group and has close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The primary activities of the companies include oil, electricity, media, and high-risk investments.

21:05 World Bank Approves $10 Billion Trust Fund for KyivThe World Bank's board of directors has approved the establishment of a special trust fund for Ukraine, valued at least $10 billion. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram. "The main contributors will be the United States and several other nations, and additional funding can be provided by future donors," Shmyhal wrote. According to him, the money will be used to support the national budget, particularly for salary and social expenditures, as well as for immediate economic measures.

20:31 Russian Pressure in Saporishshia and Kherson IntensifiesUkrainian forces have reportedly repelled numerous Russian attacks in the Kherson and Saporishshia regions since the beginning of the week. "The defense forces of South Ukraine in the Kherson Oblast have repelled 29 attacks. Over the past day, five attacks were recorded in the direction of Kherson and two in the direction of Saporishshia," a South Command statement reads. Russia employed 318 spy drones, including three Lancet drones, and dropped 428 guided bombs. Although the attacks persisted, no territorial gains were reported. This coincides with an earlier warning from Ukrainian forces that Russia aims to break through towards Orichiv and Mala Tokmachka in the Saporishshia Oblast in the coming days. The renewed Russian push in southern Saporishshia occurs as Moscow's troops continue to advance in eastern Ukraine.

19:50 Russian Court Orders Arrest Warrant for CNN Journalist for Kursk ReportageA Russian court has ordered the arrest of a CNN journalist for crossing the border illegally while covering events in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Russian region of Kursk. Patrick Walsh, a CNN employee, was charged with border violation at the Leninski court in the Kursk region. Walsh, a British citizen currently not in Russia, is on a wanted list. Before joining CNN, Walsh worked for Channel 4 News and the British newspaper "The Guardian" in Moscow. After the Ukrainian army entered the Russian border region of Kursk, he accompanied Ukrainian soldiers to the town of Sudzha as a reporter.

19:14 Russian Woman from Arms Plant Convicted of TreasonA Russian court has sentenced a woman who worked at an arms plant to 12.5 years in prison for treason. She is believed to have provided military data to intelligence services in Kyiv during Moscow's war against Ukraine, according to the Russian state news agency TASS. The woman, an employee at Uralvagonzavod, one of Russia's largest tank manufacturers, was found guilty of providing military-technical data that could be harmful to the Russian military. She and her husband were reportedly arrested in the spring of 2023.

18:40 Lithuania Delivers First Batch of 1000 Drones to Ukraine as Further Military AidLithuania will offer more military assistance to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. The Lithuanian government has received the first 1,000 combat drones from five Lithuanian manufacturers, which will be given to Ukrainian forces. The drones are scheduled for delivery in the coming weeks, alongside additional equipment, launch and control systems for the unmanned aerial vehicles, and training programs. Lithuania has ordered over 7,000 combat drones worth eight million euros from local manufacturers, with about 2,300 intended for its own army and almost 5,000 for Ukrainian forces.

18:09 German Aid Package for Kyiv Includes Previously Announced Military Items

The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has declared that additional air defense systems, such as Iris-T and Skynex types, Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, tank and self-propelled howitzers, combat tanks, armored vehicles, combat drones, radars, and artillery ammunition, are headed towards Ukraine. This weapons package was announced in the afternoon. However, it's important to note that Germany's intentions to provide these items were previously known, with the inclusion of two Skynex systems in their military goods list for Ukraine months ago. Similar plans, including the delivery of additional Gepards, howitzers, Leopard-1 combat tanks, and drones, were detailed in a video by the German Armed Forces approximately two months ago. As per "German Aid to Ukraine," Berlin hasn't provided any new aid to Kyiv today, factually speaking.

17:39 Baerbock Worries About Russian 'Cold War'

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in response to Russia's 'cold war' tactics against Ukraine, is advocating for increased support for Ukraine's air defense system. Despite Russia's invitation for a peace conference, as "we need peace more urgently than ever," Putin is causing the opposite by deliberately damaging civilian infrastructure, instigating a brutal 'cold war' against Ukraine's people, Baerbock stated during a meeting with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar in Berlin. Therefore, it's crucial to back Ukraine with air defense to protect the remaining energy supply facilities, she insisted.

17:03 Russian Troops Claim Victory in Eastern Ukrainian Town

As per Ukrainian sources, Russian troops have reportedly seized control over half of the eastern Ukrainian mining town, Torez, in the Donetsk region. The head of the city's military administration, Vasyl Chyntsyk, reported on Ukrainian news television that approximately 40 to 50% of the city is under control of Ukrainian forces, with the rest under enemy occupation. On Thursday, further advances by Russian troops were halted. Estimates suggest that out of the city's former 30,000 inhabitants, around 1,150 people are still resisting in the heavily-destroyed city.

16:29 EU Prepares Sanctions Against Iran

The European Union is expected to announce sanctions against Iran on Monday due to Iran's provision of ballistic missiles to Russia. The EU foreign ministers are set to name a "first package" of sanctions during their meeting on Monday, targeting both individuals and organizations, as revealed by a high-ranking EU official. No further details were provided.

15:59 Ukrainian Investigation into Journalist's Death in Russian Custody

The General Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv is currently probing a possible war crime following the death of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roschtschyna in Russian custody. The investigation into her disappearance has been reopened, with the main focus now on the suspicion of "a war crime involving premeditated murder," as announced by the General Prosecutor's Office. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

15:29 Russian Progress in Eastern Ukraine and Kursk

Russian troops appear to have made additional gains in eastern Ukraine, with the capture of the village of Ostriwske, according to Russian state-run news agency TASS, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense. Additionally, Russian troops have seized control of two settlements in the Kursk region, Novaya Soroschina and Pokrovskiy, which had been under Ukrainian control since August 6.

14:58 Scholz Announces New Military Aid to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised further extensive military aid to Ukraine from Western partners, worth 1.4 billion euros. This includes air defense systems, artillery, and drones, as mentioned by SPD politician Scholz during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin. Before their meeting, Zelenskyy revealed that he would present Scholz with Ukraine's victory plan in a private conversation, stating that it presents a genuine opportunity for a just peace, while Russia avoids diplomacy.

14:27 Zelenskyy Seeks Vatican's Help in Prisoner Exchange

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested the Vatican's assistance in securing the release of Ukrainians detained by Russia. "We rely on the Vatican's support in the return of the Ukrainians held captive by Russia," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. This topic was the main focus of his 35-minute meeting with the Pope in the Vatican. Zelenskyy also extended an invitation for the Vatican to participate in a conference on prisoners of war scheduled in Canada later this month.

13:56 Russia Claims Advance in Donetsk

Russian forces are reportedly making further progress in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, as per their own accounts. They reportedly control half of the town of Torez, according to Vasyl Chyntsyk, the head of the local administration. Ukraine was forced to abandon the strategic stronghold of Vuhledar in early October, which Russian troops have been exploiting to gain ground along the front in Donetsk.

Chancellor Scholz is headed to Turkey at the week's end. The Chancellor is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Erdogan in Istanbul on October 19, as reported by Vice-Government Spokesman Wolfgang Büchner. Potential topics for discussion include Russia's conflict with Ukraine, the Middle East, and migration, with Turkey being positioned as a key partner in handling the Ukraine war, according to Büchner. However, a Foreign Office spokesperson denied reports suggesting Turkey could join a new contact group for Ukraine, calling them mere speculations.

13:36 Putin Praises "Excellent" Relations with Iran at First Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin commended the robust relationship between Russia and Iran, marking it as a top priority that's been steadily improving. "Our relations with Iran are a top priority, and they have only grown stronger this year," stated Putin during a meeting in Ashgabat, as reported by Kremlin reports. Both presidents attended an international forum in the Turkmen capital. The leaders had previously only interacted via telephone calls. Ukraine and the US have accused Iran of supplying weapons, such as rockets and drones, to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

13:20 Oil Depot Fire in Crimea Still Raging After Five Days

A fire that scorched an oil depot in the Crimean Peninsula, claimed by Ukraine, refuses to put out despite five days trying, according to local authorities. "The fire is still ongoing, and the fire department continues to monitor the situation," alerted Igor Tkatschenko, head of the Russian-appointed administration, in a Telegram message. Fortunately, the situation has stabilized, and it remains under control. Ukraine bombarded the oil terminal in Feodossia, located on the eastern coast of Crimea, on Monday.

12:56 Countering Sabotage: Faeser Bolsters Maritime GSG-9 Unit at Baltic Sea

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is reportedly strengthening maritime security on the North and Baltic Seas, with a GSG 9 marine unit set to be permanently stationed in Neustadt neighboring Schleswig-Holstein. This move will enhance the unit's swift response in critical situations, according to reports. The stationing is a direct response to threats of sabotage acting on critical infrastructure.

12:31 Ukraine Claims Successful Cyberattack on Russian Military Training

Ukrainian military intelligence specialists executed a cyberattack on the North Caucasus Federal University, at the heart of drone operator, digital communication, engineering, and physics training for the Russian army, according to Ukrainian state-run news agency Ukrinform, sourced from a knowledgeable Ukrainian intelligence operative. The hackers reportedly broadcast a call for aid in Ukraine's offensive activities.

11:56 ntv Correspondent in Odessa: Ukraine Expresses Concerns About Unfavorable Truce Agreement

After canceling the Ramstein Ukraine conference, Zelensky embarks on a series of meetings with European leaders in London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin. In Germany, Zelensky will confer with Scholz and Steinmeier. ntv correspondent Stephan Richter discerns potential avenues for conversation.

11:35 Zelensky Attends Audience with Pope in VaticanUkrainian President Zelensky paid a visit to Pope Francis in the Vatican this morning. According to the Holy See report, the encounter lasted 30 minutes, during which Zelensky offered the Pope a painting depicting a girl amidst ruins titled "The Bucha Massacre." Zelensky's third visit to the Vatican followed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Pope Francis has repeatedly urged for peace in the conflict, albeit frequently facing criticism from Kyiv. In March, he stirred diplomatic controversy by urging Ukraine to "surrender and negotiate." After his Vatican meetup, Zelensky is scheduled to visit Berlin.

11:05 Söder and Röttgen Advocate for Stronger Ukraine SupportCSU chairman Markus Söder calls for the Union's unanimous support for Ukraine, under attack from Russia. Söder asserted that the Union must not be swayed by the Sahra Wagenknecht-AFD alliance's influence in its foreign policy. "The AFD and Sahra Wagenknecht serve as Putin's mouthpiece," he declared. "Our foreign policy should not be tainted by this." Söder dismissed proponents advocating for diplomatic solutions to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, warning that appeasement would only create new threats, potentially endangering half of Europe. CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen, meanwhile, pitches for more generous aid to Ukraine and condemns the government's course, criticizing the postponement of the Ramstein Ukraine conference scheduled tomorrow.

10:51 Lengthy Prison Sentence for Alleged Attack Plot on Russian Recruitment OfficeIn Russia, a man from Siberia has received an 18-year prison sentence for allegedly planning to bomb an army recruitment office. The 45-year-old was convicted by a military court of collaborating with a foreign state, affiliation with a terrorist group, and attempted arson, according to the FSB security service via Interfax. Investigators claim the man contacted a representative of a paramilitary organization, listed as a terrorist group in Russia, via the internet. He then manufactured incendiary devices to set fire to a recruitment office in Barnaul, southern Siberia.

10:38 Meeting Between Putin and Iranian PresidentRussian President Putin visited Turkmenistan for an international forum with Central Asian political leaders. A meeting with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian was also scheduled to discuss Middle Eastern issues. In his opening speech, Putin emphasized the importance of building a new world order with Russia's allies, as documented in a video released by the Kremlin. Moscow and Tehran signed an agreement worth around 1.5 billion euros, under which Iran would provide drones to Russia for use against Ukraine. The US claims that Iran has also supplied Russia with short-range ballistic missiles.

10:21 Ukrainian Military Claims Destruction of Russian HelicopterThe Ukrainian military reportedly destroyed a Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region, according to the Kyiv Independent. The General Staff did not provide details on how the helicopter was destroyed. The helicopter is estimated to cost between 10 and 15 million dollars.

09:50 Kiesewetter Warns About Ukraine's Complete SubjugationCDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter emphasized the necessity of strong support for Ukraine before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Germany. He argues that not enough attention is being given to the consequences of Ukraine's situation, and that the country "faces complete subjugation, mass exodus, and Putin says: Why should I negotiate?" Diplomatic efforts are not compelling Russian President Putin to the negotiating table, "because he can see that Ukraine is running out of ammunition."

09:19 Ukraine: Russia Deploys 50,000 Soldiers to KurskRussia has allegedly transferred around 50,000 soldiers from other battlefronts to the Russian region of Kursk since the beginning of the Ukrainian offensive, according to Ukrainian military leader Oleksandr Syrskyi in a TV documentary, according to the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian leadership explained that one of the main goals of the offensive since August has been to divert Russian forces from the battlefields in Ukraine.

08:51 Warning Against Territory Concessions to RussiaSecurity expert Nico Lange advises against conceding Ukrainian territories to Russia. If Putin gets some Ukrainian territories, there will be no peace, he told Bild. "Putin's goal is not the territories, but control over Ukraine."

08:13 Russian Author Glukhovsky Questions Putin's MotivesRussian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, who fled to Europe, hopes for resistance against Kremlin leader Putin in exile. He believes that the past three decades prior to the war have seen the emergence of a generation aspiring to a normal, happy, and free life. Dozens of millions of Russians in the cities do not support the war in Ukraine and have the potential for resistance against the system. He expects that Putin will try to corrupt and subjugate this new generation within the next five to seven years. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic about the future, as the war is unpopular in Russia, and many people in the country yearn for a different life.

07:36 Multiple Fatalities Reported After Odessa AttackA Russian missile strike on the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa resulted in four deaths and ten injuries, according to local authorities. A ballistic missile hit a two-story building where civilians lived and worked, as announced by Odessa Governor Oleh Kiper on Telegram.

07:11 NATO Calls for Increased German Defense SpendingNATO considers Germany's "Zeitenwende" policy insufficient and is urging for a significant increase in German defense spending. "Two percent is not enough for Germany. It needs to move towards three percent," said Germany's top NATO general, Christian Badia, in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung. Germany currently meets NATO's 2% target for defense spending, which represents an annual expenditure of around 40 billion euros.

06:49 Maritime Corridor Insurance Costs Surge Due to Russian AttacksInsurance costs for ships passing through the Ukrainian maritime corridor in the Black Sea have risen this week following Russia's escalated strikes on key ports, according to financial news agency Bloomberg. The costs have reached one percent of the ship's value, and while traffic remains stable, further attacks could cause shipowners to become more cautious.

06:21 Ukraine Certifies Over 140 New Drone ModelsSince the beginning of the year, over 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robotics systems of Ukrainian origin have been certified for military use, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced via state news agency Ukrinform. This represents a 40% increase in Ukrainian weapons production, with most of the growth occurring in the third quarter.

04:17 Zelensky Headed to Berlin for Talks with ScholzUkrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is on his way to Berlin, visiting various European capitals. As per reports from Kyiv, Zelensky has a scheduled meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at 14:30. During his conversation with Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the main topics will revolve around providing more aid to Ukraine, including weapon deliveries for their defense against Russian invaders, and working towards a peaceful resolution. Originally, Zelensky was supposed to participate in a summit about Ukraine's situation at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, but this was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton". On Thursday, Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in London. Following this, he met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris before traveling to Rome to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Throughout his European tour, Zelensky is seeking additional support for Ukraine in its battle against Russian invasion forces.

03:21 Biden and Scholz Strengthen Ties Over Ukraine SupportFollowing the temporary suspension of his visit to Germany, U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have reaffirmed their close partnership, including their shared "commitment to defending Ukraine against Russian aggression," according to a statement published in Washington. According to the statement, the U.S.-Germany relationship is "resilient and strong". Biden had postponed his visit to Germany, initially planned for this week, due to Hurricane "Milton" that hit Florida the previous night. A meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group, scheduled for Saturday at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, will not take place.

02:40 Russia Intensifies Attacks in Eastern UkraineAs per Ukrainian military reports, Russian forces are launching intense attacks in eastern Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, there were 114 assaults on Thursday, with 30 of them taking place on the front section at Lyman. Lyman, located in the Donetsk region, is a key railway hub. The front section also includes the last villages in the Luhansk region that Russia has not yet captured. Moscow declared the entire Luhansk region annexed in 2022. Other primary targets of the attacks were Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. The military's figures are not yet fully verifiable but indicate the severity of the fighting. The military-affiliated Ukrainian blog DeepState reported in the evening that four small villages on the eastern front had been captured by the Russian army.

01:49 Defense Experts Urge Long-Range Weapons for Ukraine Ahead of Zelensky-Scholz MeetingBefore Chancellor Scholz's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, experts from the Green, FDP, and Union parties in Germany are advocating for the delivery of long-range weapons to Ukraine. "We must significantly enhance the supply of air defense, ammunition, and long-range weapons to Ukraine," said Green politician Hofreiter to the "Rheinische Post". "Limiting the range of delivered weapons does not contribute to de-escalation but rather enables further Russian attacks," warns Hofreiter. "Ukraine is sinking, and we're still only throwing it lifelines to keep it from sinking," criticized the head of the defense committee in the European Parliament, Strack-Zimmermann of the FDP. CDU defense expert Wadephul emphasized his demand to provide Ukraine with German cruise missiles. "The delivery of Taurus would be a significant help. This is evident from the successful Ukrainian attacks on Russian depots deep in the rear using missiles with comparable striking power."

23:53 Italy to Organize Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in July 2025Italy has announced it will host a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in July 2025. The conference, scheduled for July 10 and 11, 2025, was announced by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni following her meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Ukraine is not alone, and we will support it as long as necessary."

22:21 Non-Citizens Allowed to Serve as Officers in Ukrainian ArmyThe Ukrainian parliament has approved a law amendment allowing foreign citizens to hold officer positions in the Ukrainian armed forces. Previously, foreign volunteers could only serve as simple soldiers or sergeants. "The main goal is to enable the recruitment of foreigners not only as soldiers and sergeants but also as officers," writes MP Oleksii Honcharenko on Telegram.

