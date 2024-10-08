The German Academic Exchange Service maintains a presence in Kyiv.

Following a two-year hiatus, the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) is resurrecting its operations in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. As per declares made from their Bonn headquarters, the physical information center ceased operations after Russia initiated its assault on Ukraine, subsequently operating digitally from Germany.

The aim of this revival is to improve their guidance to scholars and researchers, and in conjunction with their university affiliates, pledge an enduring backing for Ukraine, the organization proclaimed.

The objectives of the facility encompass providing assistance to scientists and scholars and fostering collaboration between German and Ukrainian universities.

With financial aid from the federal government, DAAD has aided roughly 20,000 Ukrainian scholars and researchers to commence or carry on their studies or research since the initiation of the Russian invasion. The overall academic connections with Ukraine have strengthened since the war commenced, according to DAAD.

At present, approximately 10,000 Ukrainians are pursuing their education in Germany, while over 1,300 Ukrainian researchers are active in German academic institutions.

The revitalized DAAD in Kyiv intends to bolster its academic support, serving as a bridge for scholars and researchers. After the hiatus, DAAD will return to its original purpose of promoting scholarly exchanges between German and Ukrainian academic communities.

