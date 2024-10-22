Skip to content
The Georgia Supreme Court upholds the inhibition of contentious election regulations proposed by Trump supporters.

The High Court of Georgia prohibits the implementation of a set of contentious election regulations, backed by supporters of former President Donald Trump, which the state election board sought to impose. The court made this decision on Tuesday, just as early voting commenced in the pivotal...

The democratic side celebrates a significant triumph, having filed numerous lawsuits challenging the board's enactment of numerous regulations. Critics accuse the board of overstepping its authority when approving these regulations.

Among the seven regulations, one calls for county election officials to examine election results thoroughly before certifying them. Another empowers these officials to scrutinize all documentation related to elections prior to the certification of results.

Additional regulations mandate manual counting of ballots at each polling station on Election Day, widen areas accessible to poll watchers, and enforce after-hour surveillance of drop boxes at voting venues for early voting.

The unanimous judgment from the court, dominated by conservatives, was technical in nature. The justices did not delve into the legality of the seven regulations but instead opted not to hold off on a ruling from a lower court judge that invalidated them the previous week.

This news is still evolving and will be updated with further developments.

The victory for the democratic side in the political arena is largely due to their successful legal challenges against the board's regulations. Consequently, the board's future actions in politics will need to adhere more closely to the boundaries of its authority.

