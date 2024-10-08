Skip to content
The Georgia Supreme Court temporarily halts the implementation of a decision that nullified restrictions on abortions, permitting the state to pursue its appeal.

The court's ruling came a week following a judge determining that Georgia's constitutional ban on abortions beyond roughly six weeks, often before women realize they're pregnant, is unconstitutional. On September 30, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney asserted that privacy rights under Georgia's constitution encompass the right to oversee personal healthcare decisions.

This was amongst a series of stringent abortion regulations adopted in Republican-led states post the US Supreme Court's annulment of Roe v. Wade in 2022, which abolished the federal right to terminate pregnancies. This legislation prohibited the majority of abortions once a "discernible fetal heartbeat" was present. Around six weeks into a pregnancy, ultrasounds can identify cardiac activity in an embryo's cells that will later develop into the heart.

Republican Governor Brian Kemp authorized the bill in 2019, but it only came into effect with Roe v. Wade's annulment.

In his verdict, McBurney emphasized, "In Georgia, liberty entails as part of its meaning, protection, and rights bundle, a woman's ability to manage her own body, to determine what happens to it and within it, and to oppose state involvement in her health care decisions."

He further noted, "When a fetus around a woman's womb becomes viable, when society can assume care and responsibility for that separate life, then – and only then – may society intervene."

The judge's ruling erased Georgia's earlier constraints, permitting abortions until viability, approximately 22 to 24 weeks into the pregnancy.

Following McBurney's decision, Kemp stated in a statement, "Once again, Georgians and their representatives' will has been overruled by a single judge's personal convictions. Protecting the lives of the most vulnerable, such as the unborn, is one of our most significant obligations, and Georgia will continue to be a place where we fight for the lives of the unborn."

Abortion service providers and supporters in Georgia commended McBurney's ruling but voiced apprehensions about it being reversed soon.

This ruling marks a significant shift in Georgia's abortion policies, as it aligns with more liberal approaches commonly seen in democratic jurisdictions within the realm of ['politics']. The ruling also highlights the ongoing debate between pro-choice and pro-life advocates, as it expands access to abortion services in Georgia.

