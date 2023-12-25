The Geissens present naked facts for the party

At Christmas, the Geissens reflect on their family traditions: spending time together, cooking, switching off from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. However, reality TV stars Carmen, Robert, Davina and Shania also use the festive season for a raunchy snapshot.

For some, bockwurst and potato salad are essential at Christmas, while for others the Christmas tree in the living room is an absolute must for a successful celebration. For the Geissens, on the other hand, the trend is clearly towards family outfits for the holidays: the reality TV stars have agreed on red and black checked trousers, a simple gray long-sleeved top and Christmas headdresses. However, this is not the reason why the snapshot that Carmen Geiss shared in her Instagram story is causing a stir.

The photo shows Carmen and Robert Geiss together with their daughters Shania and Davina - and a surprising amount of bare skin. The 59-year-old has dropped his trousers quite a bit, apparently proudly presenting his partially bare bottom to the internet - with a sticker from the brand under which he sells his clothes stuck to it. The three women present their elongated backs somewhat more discreetly: Shania and Davina's black underwear flashes out, while Carmen shows off a large tattoo. Three roses, which, according to an earlier interview, stand for her husband and their two children.

Given this scenery, the emojis with which Carmen Geiss entertains her 942,000 followers are hardly surprising. The wish "Merry Christmas" is followed by a peach and a tearful, smiling face. The sweet stone fruit is to be understood less literally and much more symbolically: "Fruit and vegetables serve to symbolize love, sex and tenderness," wrote the magazine Stern back in July 2022. Cherries, for example, are used to refer to the female breast, while the male genitalia is preferably described with the eggplant.

The picture with four pairs of trousers down was apparently taken in the Geissens' "Christmas house", as Robert Geiss recently dubbed it in the German newspaper Bunten. A 320 square meter luxury villa in the French Alps, in which the same Christmas tree has stood for "five or six years" - because the chalet is simply empty except for the Christmas holidays. These days, however, the luxury property is lively, because around Christmas Eve "we cook all week", as Carmen Geiss reported, "that's actually our tradition." The series "Die Geissens - eine schrecklich glamouröse Familie", which starts its 22nd season on RTLZwei on January 8, 2024, is also almost a tradition. Perhaps the bare facts will be a topic there too.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de