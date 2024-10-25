The Geekom GT1 Mega mini-computer also satisfies significant requirements

The Geekom GT1 Mega, an impressive mini-PC equipped with Intel's 14th generation Core Ultra processors, boasts high performance and versatile connectivity options. Following the release of the A8 mini-PC featuring a high-performance AMD chip in May, Geekom now provides a compact computer with Intel's advanced Core Ultra 9-185H and Core Ultra 7-155H processors. ntv.de recently tested the capabilities of the GT1 Mega's more potent configuration.

The mini-PC's minimalistic yet attractive black and aluminum exterior measures 135 x 132 x 46.9 millimeters in size and can be installed on the back of a monitor or hidden beneath a desk with a supplied mounting plate. The power adapter, although not integrated, remains compact, similar in size to a cigarette pack, and the mini-PC does not support USB-C power supply.

Abundant connectivity options

The GT1 Mega's multitude of connection options should suit most users' needs. The front features a power button, a headphone jack, and four USB-A ports enabling data transfers up to 10 Gbit/s via USB 3.2 Gen 2 with one charging port able to support connected devices even when the PC is off. The back houses two additional USB-A ports, one supporting USB 3.2 and the other USB 2.0 for peripherals like keyboards and mice. Two USB-C ports, capable of reaching up to 40 Gbit/s, are available on the back, with one offering device power up to 15W. This mini-PC also includes two HDMI 2.0 outputs, allowing for up to four 4K displays, and even supporting an 8K monitor via USB-C 4.0.

Featuring a pre-installed Windows 11 Pro and boasting a high-performance WLAN-7 module for wireless transmission, the GT1 Mega also offers two Ethernet ports capable of reaching up to 2.5 Gbit/s, as well as an up-to-date Bluetooth version 5.4. An SD card reader, compatible with UHS 2, and a Kensington lock slot can be found on the left and right sides, respectively.

The Mini-PC includes an Intel Core Ultra 9-185H, last introduced in December 20XX, acting as its core component. This high-end processor integrates a powerful central processing unit (CPU) and a dedicated neural processor (NPU) to handle AI tasks. The SoC utilizes an ARC-GPU for graphics and comes with a large 32 GB dual-channel DDR5 262PIN 5600MHz SODIMM memory, both modules being replaceable.

The GT1 Mega's storage, provided by Crucial, delivers solid performance with a 2 TB SSD in the upper mid-range, whereas the weaker version equips a 1 TB SSD. In the AS SSD Benchmark test, the SSD scored approximately 7700 points, with read performance at almost 2850 and write performance at around 3400, representing no significant drawbacks.

Versatile functionality

With its robust performance, the mini-PC handles everyday office tasks with ease and delivers acceptable results for more demanding image and video editing tasks, provided files are not excessively large in a professional setting. The GT1 Mega scored a total of 7091 points in the PCMark 10 benchmark test, slightly falling behind the Geekom A8 which scored around 7600 points. While it may not be a gaming-focused PC with its integrated graphics card, the mini-PC can still play more demanding games, albeit with reduced expectations.

When under heavy load, like during gaming, the GT1 Mega's fan produces a noticeable sound that can be distracting if it's located conveniently near the user. However, in regular operation, the fan is barely audible, and power consumption ranges between 18 and 25 W, with a heavy load of 65 W, and a minimal 10 W in idle mode. When turned off, the device draws approximately 1.5 W.

Pricing and conclusion

Currently, the Geekom GT1 Mega can be purchased for around 900 to 980 Euros, depending on the configuration. The reasonable price for the level of performance and features provided reflects a worthy investment, especially considering the future-proof components. For users primarily seeking a mini-PC for office tasks, Geekom proposes lower-priced alternatives like the Mini IT13 and the XT12 Pro, available from 570 and 700 Euros respectively.

The Geekom GT1 Mega's impressive performance makes it an excellent choice for technical tests, especially with its high-performance Intel processors. Post-testing, ntv.de commended the GT1 Mega's versatile functionality, demonstrating its ability to handle everyday tasks and even some demanding editing tasks.

