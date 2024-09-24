The French Minister of Interior voices objections towards proposed migration policies.

France's recent Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau, has stirred controversy with his proposed tougher migration policies. He declared, during an interview with CNews, that certain regulations may be enacted through executive orders, such as increased deportations and fewer permits for undocumented immigrants. Retailleau added that healthcare for migrants could also fall under the purview of these executive orders, to provide more security and reduce immigration, as he believes France is a magnet for migrants.

Upon taking office, Retailleau focused solely on restoring order and did not comment on immigration. However, in subsequent interviews, he made immigration his primary focus.

Left-leaning criticism

He asserted that while the left opposition may hold little influence in the National Assembly, the majority of French citizens, both on the right and left, desire control. Retailleau announced he would soon meet with regional prefects in areas of "immigration chaos."

He dismissed the notion that mass immigration could be advantageous for France. Retailleau also maintained that despite France only receiving half as many asylum seekers as Germany in 2023, with 167,000 applications, France remains a highly attractive location for migrants.

The left-leaning opposition reacted angrily. Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure accused Retailleau of being laxingly sympathetic to far-right ideologies. Faure also reminded Retailleau of his history of tightening immigration laws in the Senate, some of which were later rejected by the Constitutional Council.

"Paper French" incident

Socialist MP Arthur Delaporte accused Retailleau of attempting to push through such reforms without due parliamentary process. Green Party leader Marine Tondelier denounced Retailleau's "dangerous rhetoric" for scapegoating migrants for many of France's societal issues.

Mathilde Panot, the leader of a left-wing populist faction, accused Retailleau of racism, citing his derogatory term "paper French" for immigrants. In response to these accusations, Retailleau argued that much anti-Zionism serves as a mask for anti-Semitism.

Retailleau, aged 63, is considered one of the few influential figures in the current government, which relies heavily on the right-wing populist party Rassemblement National, whose backing could potentially trigger future motions of no confidence from the left.

Governments and political parties in France have been embroiled in a heated debate over migration policies due to Retailleau's proposals. Left-wing political parties, such as the Socialist Party, have criticized Retailleau, accusing him of sympathizing with far-right ideologies and using derogatory language towards immigrants.

Retailleau's comments about immigration policies and his use of the term "paper French" have sparked controversy among various governments and political parties, causing divisions in French political discourse.

Read also: