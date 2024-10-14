The Free Democratic Party (FDP) advocates for treating Israel as equal partners in arms trade cooperation, akin to NATO allies.

"When it comes to selling weapons, we should consider Israel as our closest allies in the western defense alliance, much like NATO members. Given the recent changes in the arms export law, I think this is a logical step," expressed Bijan Djir-Sarai following a committee meeting in Berlin.

He urged Economics Minister and Foreign Minister, Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock, respectively, to clarify their stance on the matter.

"We remain solidly behind Israel in these challenging times. The risk of a large-scale conflict in the Middle East is palpable, and it's only natural to be concerned," Djir-Sarai pointed out on Monday. He expressed his disapproval towards the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas, stating, "Undermining these groups won't result in the destabilization of the Middle East, but instead, it could pave the way for a more positive shift in the region."

In light of these ongoing conflicts and geopolitical tensions, it would be beneficial for the EU and its partners to collaborate on maintaining regional stability. Following Djir-Sarai's remarks, it's crucial for the EU to reevaluate its relationships with influential political entities in the Middle East.

Read also: