The fourth round of levies on medical professionals working in municipal healthcare facilities likewise encountered difficulties.

The fourth round of discussions between the Marburger Bund and the employers' associations for doctors in municipal hospitals concluded without reaching an agreement. According to a statement released in Berlin on Wednesday, the talks on Monday and Tuesday failed to produce any substantial progress. However, there is a foundation for continuing negotiations on the proposed overhaul of shift duty regulations, which will take place on November 14.

The union's lead negotiator, Christian Twardy, identified "numerous unanswered questions and points of disagreement". For an agreement to be reached, the employers will need to demonstrate "adequate flexibility". Twardy implied that the upcoming session would reveal whether an understanding can be reached without further escalation.

Besides a notable wage hike, the overhaul of the roughly 70-year-old shift work regulations serves as a major point of contention. The Marburger Bund advocates for a simplified system for this purpose.

The collective bargaining agreement negotiated with the Association of Municipal Employers' Associations pertains to approximately 60,000 doctors in municipal hospitals across the country, excluding the Vivantes clinics in Berlin and other clinics predominantly located in eastern Germany, which have separate contracts.

Also, Twardy mentioned that addressing the unanswered questions and points of disagreement could pave the way for a resumption of negotiations. In hopes of reaching an agreement, the employers are expected to show more flexibility during the November 14 discussions.

