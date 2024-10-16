Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsAlso

The fourth round of levies on medical professionals working in municipal healthcare facilities likewise encountered difficulties.

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
The fourth negotiating session for doctors' salary agreements at municipal healthcare facilities...
The fourth negotiating session for doctors' salary agreements at municipal healthcare facilities failed to yield results.

The fourth round of levies on medical professionals working in municipal healthcare facilities likewise encountered difficulties.

The fourth round of discussions between the Marburger Bund and the employers' associations for doctors in municipal hospitals concluded without reaching an agreement. According to a statement released in Berlin on Wednesday, the talks on Monday and Tuesday failed to produce any substantial progress. However, there is a foundation for continuing negotiations on the proposed overhaul of shift duty regulations, which will take place on November 14.

The union's lead negotiator, Christian Twardy, identified "numerous unanswered questions and points of disagreement". For an agreement to be reached, the employers will need to demonstrate "adequate flexibility". Twardy implied that the upcoming session would reveal whether an understanding can be reached without further escalation.

Besides a notable wage hike, the overhaul of the roughly 70-year-old shift work regulations serves as a major point of contention. The Marburger Bund advocates for a simplified system for this purpose.

The collective bargaining agreement negotiated with the Association of Municipal Employers' Associations pertains to approximately 60,000 doctors in municipal hospitals across the country, excluding the Vivantes clinics in Berlin and other clinics predominantly located in eastern Germany, which have separate contracts.

Also, Twardy mentioned that addressing the unanswered questions and points of disagreement could pave the way for a resumption of negotiations. In hopes of reaching an agreement, the employers are expected to show more flexibility during the November 14 discussions.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The potential re-election of Donald Trump could significantly impede the expansion of Germany's...
Politics

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy.

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy. If Trump gets re-elected as US President, there could be a significant deceleration in the growth of the German economy, suggests a study by the IMK institute. Trump's pledged tariff

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public
At Leipzig Airport, the delivery package ignited upon impact with the ground.
Politics

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK.

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK. During the summer, an incident involving a flaming package at Leipzig Airport raised eyebrows. German intelligence suspects a Moscow-orchestrated operation to be behind it. Now, a similar occurrence has been unveiled in the UK. The British counter-terrorist authorities are scrutinizing if Russian

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

The potential re-election of Donald Trump could significantly impede the expansion of Germany's...
Politics

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy.

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy. If Trump gets re-elected as US President, there could be a significant deceleration in the growth of the German economy, suggests a study by the IMK institute. Trump's pledged tariff

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public