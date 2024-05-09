The founding fathers of America would likely view our modern concept of patriotism differently.

Just consider the American founders. James Madison, on his deathbed, had an peculiar expression on his face. His niece inquired if he was fine, and he responded, "Just a change of mind, my dear." And then, according to his niece, the creator of the Constitution passed away. What did he alter his thoughts on? The functionality of a two-chamber legislature? The bedroom wall color? We'll never know.

The crucial piece we should remember, several years later, is that he altered his mind. Numerous times. He was a master of changing thoughts on various topics throughout his career. At first, he objected to the Bill of Rights, but eventually became a fervent advocate for it.

The founders of America were flawed individuals. They were elite men of the 18th-century mentality, meaning most of them were racist and sexist. However, they also demonstrated various positive qualities, one of which is being open-minded thinkers. They had epistemic humility, frequently adjusting their opinions when confronted with fresh evidence or arguments.

These days, revising one's mind, particularly when related to political convictions, is frequently seen as a shortcoming. What are you, a flip-flopper?

Research shows that contemporary Americans—both politicians and regular citizens—are significantly less inclined to modify our views than in past times. We've become entrenched. We're almost always entrenched in our viewpoints about subjects like the economy, climate change, personal identities, and foreign relations. Social media has played a role in creating and heightening echo chambers where our ideas are rarely challenged, and when people from the other side are typically demonized.

Although it's currently common practice, this stubbornness is not representative of the American norm. The founding fathers, at their best, were unusually flexible in their thoughts. Madison's records of the Constitutional Convention are proof; much was up in the air. Should there be a solitary president or a council of several co-presidents? Should senators' terms last for 2 years, 6, or indefinitely? Where should the government be situated? The delegates had broadly read, digesting ideas from numerous philosophers, new and old.

At the Constitutional Convention, the votes of the delegates were tallied but not recorded by name. The founders desired the delegates not to feel locked into a stance. They wanted them to be able to change their thoughts simply and effortlessly.

Like all institutions, the American government has become more fixed and stagnant as time passes. However, we've lost our desire for innovative solutions as a result. It's time to reintroduce some of the nimbleness that defined our beginning.

Benjamin Franklin embodied this mentality better than anyone else. During the Constitutional Convention, Franklin remarked, "I've encountered many situations wherein I've been compelled to change my opinion about crucial matters.... It's therefore that as I get older, I'm more likely to question my own judgment." In Franklin's autobiography, he suggested readers avoid using the words "certainly" or "definitely" when expressing their beliefs. Instead, they should say, "I believe it to be this manner; or it is that way, if I'm not mistaken."

Franklin often shared a brief parable. There was a "French lady, who, in a minor dispute with her sister, would say: 'I don't understand why it happens, sister, but I encounter no one else but myself who is consistently right.'"

Franklin's point was that we're all that French lady. We all believe we have exclusive possession of the truth. I frequently feel that way. However, I endeavor to combat that impulse. I strive to remind myself: What are the odds that I, one of 8 billion people on this planet, am the singular one who has correctly interpreted politics, art, the environment, and religious doctrines? Maybe 1 in 4. Perhaps 1 in 3.

There have been select instances of political leaders bravely modifying their opinions in modern politics. Although they often outline their transitions as "evolving" beliefs, I don't mind how they phrase it, as long as their transformation is rooted in reason, proof, and the best interest of the nation. President George H.W. Bush made a well-known campaign pledge: "Read my lips. No new taxes."

As president, he modified his stance and agreed to a compromise that raised some taxes to reduce the budget deficit. It damaged his political career and significantly contributed to his loss of a second term, but it was beneficial for America. President Barack Obama also made the correct decision regarding legalizing same-sex marriage.

Evolutionary thinking is ingrained in the American fabric. We need to rekindle the fluidity of early America. At least, that's my hypothesis. Perhaps I'll discover that adaptability is destructive and my thoughts will shift.

