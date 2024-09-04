- The Foundation Schloss Marienburg's Governing Body has been disbanded.

The run-down Marienburg Castle south of Hanover has been making news due to disputes: The Marienburg Castle Foundation's board has terminated Ulrich von Jeinsen as its head honcho with immediate effect, stating "serious and repeated violations of duty" as the cause, they shared on a Wednesday.

Christine Fiedler has stepped in as the temporary head honcho till the year's end. The long-term position will be advertised soon. Von Jeinsen informed dpa that he was clueless about the grounds for his ousting. In his opinion, there were irreconcilable differences concerning the financial sustainability of the foundation. The man's been at the helm since late 2023.

The Marienburg Castle Foundation's board includes Ernst August Prince of Hannover Jr. as the chairman, Lower Saxony's Minister of Culture Falko Mohrs (SPD), his state secretary Joachim Schachtner, and the president of the Region Hannover, Steffen Krach (SPD). For years, 27.2 million euros from the federal and state governments have been accessible for the castle's restoration.

"How soon can we restore Marienburg?"

"At present, the question is: How soon can we restore Marienburg?" recently commented Minister Mohrs in a dpa interview. One of the managing director's main duties is to further the restoration. "Indeed, I am not content with the fact that the latest report presented to the board indicates that actual restoration work won't commence until 2026." Previously, it was mentioned that this would occur in 2024. "Immediate planning actions need to be taken alongside progress to move faster. This includes, for example, slope stabilization," said the minister.

At present, the majority of Marienburg's rooms are off-limits to tourists. The restoration is projected to stretch until 2030.

Before its closure, approximately 120,000 individuals used to visit the castle annually on a hill near Pattensen in the Region Hannover.

