The forthcoming cinematic venture titled, "Emotional Journey on a Roller Coaster"

For Uwe Ochsenknecht, his latest movie "Life's Twist of Fate" was a real "emotional roller coaster". It propelled him to "head-spinning emotional peaks", the 68-year-old confessed after the global debut in Munich. "Brimming with love up here," he told director Markus Goller, who had earlier thanked his crew with enthusiasm. This emotional energy "rubbed off" on him during filming, Ochsenknecht revealed.

Ochsenknecht portrays the stand-up comedian Edgar in this tragicomedy, which hits German theaters on Thursday. At around 65, Edgar manages to transform the small and big tragedies of his life into laughter. But off-stage, he's lonely.

This loneliness dissipates when his ex-wife Eva (Corinna Harfouch) unexpectedly reappears in his life after a 25-year absence - but for a tragic reason: she's diagnosed with terminal cancer and refuses treatment. Despite this heartbreaking situation, the ex-couple gradually reconnect, with Eva even joining Edgar on his comedy tour.

They rediscover each other, forge a new bond - and share almost forgotten family moments with their children (Emilia Schüle and Robert Gwisdek) - all while keeping the looming end in mind.

Comedian Hannes Ringlstetter, who contributed to the stand-up comedy scenes and hosted the world premiere, emphasized: "You can only make a movie like this if you never lose that feeling."

Producer Oliver Ziegenbalg, who also penned the script, drew inspiration from a very personal story: when his uncle was diagnosed with cancer, didn't want treatment, and eventually passed away, he shared reconciliation scenes at the deathbed, according to the premiere.

Ochsenknecht, deeply moved by the emotional script and Eva's character, found himself saying, "I love you" to Corinna Harfouch during filming, a sentiment that was not part of their original script.

