The Formula One team is undeniably managing the Schumacher situation.

Mick Schumacher is still waiting for his chance to return to Formula 1. There's a possibility that a door might open next year, as a team principal has confirmed talks, but the chances appear slim.

For the past two years, Schumacher has been attempting his luck in Formula 1 with the underperforming Haas team. After the US team decided not to renew his contract, many experts expected Schumacher, the 25-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, to secure a new opportunity in the prestigious motorsport class soon. However, he remains without a new team.

But, there's a glimmer of hope. A team principal has now confirmed that they are considering Schumacher for the second cockpit in the 2025 season at Sauber/Audi. Mattia Binotto, the team principal, revealed in an interview with the Italian newspaper "Corriere della Sera," that Schumacher is being looked at closely. "He is one of the names we have our eye on," Binotto affirmed, confirming that Schumacher is still under consideration for the second seat. "I have met him and spoken to him," Binotto added.

Binotto has a history with the Schumacher family. He once served as a motor engineer for Michael Schumacher Sr.'s team at Ferrari, and knew Schumacher Jr. from his time in the Ferrari youth academy. At one point, it was even discussed to bring Mick Schumacher to Ferrari, where Binotto was team principal until 2023. "Before we decide he's ready for Ferrari, he must finish this year without pressure. We must not put pressure on him. That would be wrong. He should learn," Binotto said in a conversation with RTL/ntv in September 2021.

However, everything changed: Schumacher produced more crashes than points and lost his Haas seat. Binotto later lost his position at Scuderia Ferrari. Despite their past setbacks, Schumacher and Binotto both aspire to return to Formula 1.

So far, it's only confirmed that veteran Nico Hülkenberg will be racing for Audi/Sauber in 2025. There are numerous rumors about the second cockpit. Schumacher's chances appear rather small. Better possibilities have recently been given to the French driver Théo Pourchaire and Gabriel Bortoleto from Brazil. Both are said to be on a "shortlist," Binotto has confirmed. Current Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas may also have hopes.

