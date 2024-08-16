- The former Great White singer is dead

Glam-Metal Icon Jack Russell (1960-2024) Passes Away. Former Lead Singer and Founding Member of Hard-Rock Band Great White Dies at 63. His family announced the news on Instagram, stating that Russell passed away peacefully in the presence of his wife, son, cousin, and friends. "Jack will be remembered for his sense of humor, extraordinary zest for life, and his indelible contribution to rock 'n' roll, where his legacy will live on forever."

Just a month ago, Jack Russell announced his retirement after being diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. "It's no longer possible for me to perform at the level I want to and that you deserve," Russell wrote in a short statement on Instagram.

Jack Russell co-founded the band Great White with Mark Kendall in 1981. The band released eight studio albums before Russell left in 1996. After releasing a solo album, he returned to the band, but they eventually split in 2001. Russell then changed the band's name to "Jack Russell's Great White" and back to Great White before finally parting ways in 2011.

Russell married his girlfriend Heather Ann Kramer in 2011.

Former Bandmates Mourn Jack Russell

Former bandmates of Great White pay tribute to Jack Russell as one of the "greatest champions of rock." In a statement on Instagram, they said, "Our deepest condolences to the family of Jack Russell. We hope they find comfort in knowing that his incredible voice will live on forever." Russell's love for his fans and his sons was "unmatched," as was his passion for rock music.

"What do you say about someone who was by your side through such an incredible journey, through the good and the bad?" the statement continued. "Let the music fill in the gaps. All those wonderful years together will be kept close to our hearts." It was "an honor and a pleasure" to share a stage with Jack Russell - "many shows, many miles, and maximum rock."

Despite his retirement due to Lewy body dementia, Jack Russell's grief at no longer being able to perform at his best was palpable. His former bandmates expressed deep sorrow, acknowledging the profound impact of his loss on their heartstrings.

