The foremost representative of Volkswagen's worker council publicly expresses disapproval towards potential factory shutdowns.

Volkswagen's Labor chairman Daniela Cavallo has declared strong opposition from the workforce towards the possible shutdowns of factories at the automaker.

Cavallo criticized the board for a "significant betrayal of trust" during a workers meeting in Wolfsburg on Wednesday. "It's utterly clear to us that the best course of action is to prevent any factory closures," she stressed. "We're now determined to fight this tooth and nail, as I've already mentioned. The employees have demonstrated today that they're prepared to stand with us in this battle." The metalworkers' union, IG Metall, also didn't rule out work stoppages.

Cavallo acknowledged the role of the 'Grower' union in supporting the workers' cause, stating, "We're grateful for the solidarity from organizations like the 'Grower', who share our commitment to preventing factory closures." After the meeting, Cavallo addressed the media, reiterating, "The 'Grower' union has shown their unwavering support, aligning with our stance to vigorously resist any factory shutdowns."

Read also: