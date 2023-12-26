The flood situation remains tense in these regions

Many people in Germany certainly imagined Christmas differently. Heavy, continuous rain is causing flooding in some regions. The situation is tense in some places and water levels are only slowly receding in some cases. New rainfall threatens from the end of the week.

Persistent rain and waterlogged soils continue to cause flooding in many areas of Germany. As the RTL/ntv weather team reports, there is still flooding from the north-west to the south-east, in some cases with flooding of inhabited areas. The situation is very fragmented due to the many regions and rivers and varies in danger. In Bavaria, the water levels are now slowly falling, but the situation remains tense in some places.

According to RTL/ntv meteorologists, water levels are falling in most of the smaller rivers in Saxony, but the Elbe is not expected to peak until the next few days. Reaching the highest reporting level 4 cannot be ruled out, but according to the experts it will mostly remain at 3. In Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt, the water levels should also fall minimally or at least not rise any further. The same applies to Hesse, where the situation is more relaxed overall.

In Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia, water levels will continue to rise in some places. According to the weather team, this is likely to remain the focus of the flooding problems in the coming days. Although there should be a slight easing of the situation due to the period of less rain from today to Thursday, the water must first drain away. This is proving to be very problematic in some regions because there is water everywhere and the ground is full.

A little drier at first, then more rain again

The weather outlook for the coming days looks a little better at first: Thicker clouds with a few showers will slowly move across central Germany towards Baden-Württemberg and Franconia. According to the RTL/ntv meteorologists, it will remain dry and fairly sunny to the south, while the cloud cover will break up to the north. A few showers are still possible, and it will even get considerably wetter on the coasts later on. It will also remain windy, sometimes blustery in the north, with mild temperatures of seven degrees in the Ore Mountains and up to twelve degrees Celsius in the lowlands, around eight degrees on the coasts.

During the night it will be mostly dry, with even larger gaps of cloud in the north-eastern half and the extreme south. It will be colder with four to minus two degrees. However, denser clouds with some rain will approach from the southwest. In the morning, these clouds will also reach Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia.

Wednesday will start off dry and quite sunny in the east, according to the RTL/ntv meteorologists. In the south, it will remain dry throughout the day with a few hours of sunshine. However, the area of cloud and rain will move from the west across the center to the northwest - i.e. from Rhineland-Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia and Hesse up to Lower Saxony, Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein and Saxony-Anhalt. However, the amount of precipitation is manageable.

Meanwhile, from the southwest to the east, a band of clouds with some rain will lie across Germany on Thursday. In the extreme northwest, there will be heavier showers in places. Otherwise it will be mostly dry with some sunshine. The most beautiful weather will remain from the Alps to Lower Bavaria. Friday will also be fine in the south. For the rest of the country, however, the outlook is gloomier. According to the RTL/ntv forecast, there could be more rain in the west in particular. It cannot be ruled out that this will continue beyond the turn of the year.

