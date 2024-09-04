- The flag-bearer is informed by the pitcher: "The journey itself is the destination."

Niclas Füllkrug, a devoted soccer player representing his nation, is cherished by fans and is almost acting as the standard-bearer for the German Football Association (DFB) team. This late bloomer striker, who was once relegated to the role of jester during the home European Championship, sees the DFB team going through a pivotal phase following the departure of prominent figures like Toni Kroos, Manuel Neuer, Ilkay Gündogan, and Thomas Müller. Now, others, including people similar to him, are more in demand.

The under-30 faction has significantly diminished. And the 31-year-old Füllkrug feels compelled to assume an even more significant role. On a Wednesday, this striker, who moved from Borussia Dortmund to West Ham United during the summer, sits on the DFB podium in Herzogenaurach for over half an hour and discusses extensively about various topics related to the DFB team, the new captain, the new number one, and the upcoming World Cup with the Nations League matches.

Although there are still 20 European Championship players in the 23-man squad, numerous changes have occurred for Füllkrug. "It's already a drastically changed team. There are only four, five people not present. But we have lost a few really influential figures who played significant roles," he says, looking at Gündogan, Kroos, Müller, and Neuer.

Despite these changes, the momentum gained during the European Championship shouldn't be lost but rather renewed on Saturday (20.45 CET) in Düsseldorf against Hungary and three days later in Amsterdam against the Netherlands, "where we left off at the European Championship". Füllkrug hopes that fans will continue to eagerly anticipate every international match. Even if it's clear that "we can't generate the same excitement during the Nations League as in a home tournament".

However, energy, winning spirit, enthusiasm should still be evident and palpable in the stadiums. "A very communal Germany", that's what Füllkrug particularly admired about the home European Championship, even though it ended prematurely in the quarter-finals against Spain. The early exit, however, he perceived differently than footballers who primarily associate themselves with titles. "For me, the pain was much more that this journey had come to an end," says Füllkrug: "The journey is the goal, that's often the case with me."

Now a new journey starts, which hopefully concludes triumphantly at the 2026 World Cup. "We want to be a slightly less experienced, enthusiastic, hungrier team that maybe wants this one success even more than those who already have it. That's what we set as our work ethic."

Füllkrug considers himself among those leading the way. "I see my position as having moved up in the hierarchy." He also embarks on a completely new personal journey, a new phase of life. After his move to England, Füllkrug is now one of three national players playing abroad, alongside the new number one Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona) and attacking colleague Kai Havertz (FC Arsenal).

He speaks of "another dream come true" with the Premier League and life in London. But when he talks about the multi-million-dollar transfer, he also doesn't hide a certain disappointment with Dortmund's behavior. "I don't want to step on anyone's toes," he says - and then does so verbally: "A transfer like the one the BVB made is not the best show of trust." The Dortmund bosses are now pinning their hopes on goals from the new striker they brought in from Stuttgart, Serhou Guirassy.

In the DFB circle, Fullkrug feels acknowledged and valued, even if he ranks behind the talented Havertz in the striker chart. However, the fixed European Championship role distribution, with starters, substitutes, and benchwarmers, is modified by the national coach in daily international matches. "The roles are a bit more flexible, the profile remains," explained Nagelsmann.

Fullkrug concludes: "There will certainly be one or two games where the coach sees me in the starting lineup." After all, his scoring rate of 13 goals in 21 international matches is impressive. Only one player in the German squad has scored more frequently - Havertz (18 goals in 51 games).

Especially after the departure of the last 2014 World Cup winners, Fullkrug's presence in the locker room or at the lunch table, in front of cameras and microphones, but also in the opposing penalty area, is an important factor on the way to the 2026 World Cup. "It's important to me that my team can rely on me," he says. And "Fullkrug" expresses what many fans appreciate about him. "We want to appear as a unit, proudly wear the German national jersey, and do everything to be successful for our country."

