The fitness center proprietor has been the focus of numerous assaults beforehand.

Since the end of August, a 32-year-old individual found himself in grave danger. Various properties in his neighborhood had been subjected to gunfire, and a live hand grenade was discovered beneath a charred vehicle. Due to these incidents, the individual received protective measures. Regrettably, he chose to disclose his current location, resulting in a devastating outcome.

On a Tuesday, this 32-year-old woman was the victim of a gun attack outside a fitness center in Cologne. According to statements from the police, she was a frequent visitor of a property that had been targeted with gunfire in late August. Another incident occurred near her apartment in Hürth during early September.

In mid-September, a live hand grenade was discovered beneath a burned-out car in Ostheim. The explosive device had to be neutralized on the spot, and this incident was also linked to the 32-year-old woman. The chief prosecutor of Cologne, Ulrich Bremer, confirmed a connection to the "biker" scene, but the underlying reasons remain unclear.

Investigations with the woman yielded no fruitful leads. Despite protective measures being implemented at her residence and other regular places, she inadvertently exposed her location on social media in the afternoon.

Escaped suspect on an electric scooter

Witnesses reported that the 32-year-old woman was shot by an unknown assailant outside a fitness studio in the Kalk district. The woman was preparing to enter her car when the attack occurred. The suspect, clad in dark attire and wearing a mask, swiftly left the scene on an electric scooter. Residents alerted the authorities to the shooting, and a homicide unit has since taken over the investigation. The woman's death, according to medical records, was due to a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

