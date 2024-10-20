The financial struggles of Crimea are putting the title contender Flensburg under strain

Flensburg-Handewitt falters in the Handball Bundesliga, suffering back-to-back losses. An electrifying face-off against TSV Hannover-Burgdorf culminated in a scrape-by defeat for Flensburg, sealing their second consecutive loss.

TSV Hannover-Burgdorf triumphantly bested Flensburg-Handewitt with a close 31-30 victory (15-15), tying with MT Melsungen at the top of the leaderboard with 12 points each. The defeat pushed Flensburg down the table to a mid-position with 9 points. Some 600 supporters who had traveled by special train cheered for Flensburg. Marius Steinhauser was the top scorer for TSV Hannover-Burgdorf with seven goals, while Emil Jakobsen netted an impressive nine for Flensburg.

The teams engaged in a fiercely even contest, with the lead frequently switching. Hannover managed to secure an early 4-1 lead (5'), but Flensburg retaliated with an 11-8 advantage thanks to Lukas Joergensen's empty-net strike. In the second half, TSV expeditiously erased a 21-19 deficit and established a 22-21 lead for SG Flensburg. Neither squad led by more than a two-goal margin.

The game remained tense right up until the final minutes. Simon Pytlick extended Flensburg's lead to 30-29 with only four minutes remaining. However, Steinhauser leveled the score from the seven-meter position and Justus Fischer sealed the win for TSV Hannover-Burgdorf with a crucial goal. With thirty-five seconds remaining on the clock, Flensburg's coach, Nicolej Krickau, called for a timeout, but Lasse Moeller's final free throw was salvaged by TSV goalkeeper Joel Birlehm.

Magdeburg shines more brightly than in the Champions League

Meanwhile, SC Magdeburg sustained momentum in the Bundesliga. Despite their 28-32 loss to HBC Nantes, who won the French Cup, in their third Champions League loss in five outings, coach Bennet Wiegert's team managed to outwit SC DHfK Leipzig at home with a resounding 35-29 victory (18-14). The triumph catapulted SCM to third place with a 10-2 point total on account of having a game in hand over both Melsungen and Hannover (both 12-2).

On Saturday, Melsungen clinched the top spot after triumphing over Füchse Berlin. "I'm deeply contented," said Parrondo, beaming. "My team played magnificently and contested valiantly." Melsungen expanded their two-point lead over previouly tied-for-first-place Füchse, who now sit in fourth position. In turn, Kiel put together their third consecutive league victory against Potsdam before an audience of 10,053, moving up to fifth place due to their fifth win in six games.

Flensburg's struggles in sports continue, as they fail to win against TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, adding to their consecutive losses in the Handball Bundesliga. After an intense match, TSV secured a narrow 31-30 victory, causing Flensburg to slide down the leaderboard.

Despite their struggles in the Champions League, Magdeburg shines in the Bundesliga, outperforming SC DHfK Leipzig with a convincing 35-29 victory, boosting their position to third place with a game in hand over Melsungen and Hannover.

Read also: