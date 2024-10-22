"The Finale of 'Big Brother' is Met with Joyful Tears"

The triumph in the final episode of "Promi Big Brother" didn't manufacture a shared victory, but the excitement persisted until the very end. The ultimate victor was officially declared, resulting in tears and graciousness from the runner-up.

Reality star Leyla Lahouar ("The Bachelor") clinched victory in "Promi Big Brother" this year. The viewers cast their votes in favor of the 28-year-old during the first light of morning. Her initial reaction was one of disbelief, exclaiming "This can't be true. I can't believe it."

The Frankfurt native outperformed former RTL TV commissioner "Balko" Jochen Horst in the final round, pocketing a prize of 100,000 euros. She humbly commented, "I've never won anything." However, the Big Brother voice was quick to remind her, "Except Mike." Reminiscent of the season, reality star Mike Heiter had proposed to her live on camera, a proposition she gladly accepted.

"I'm happy that I lost to Leyla"

Jochen Horst displayed an exemplary attitude as a gracious loser in the reality TV show. Although he felt a pang of disappointment, he expressed his feelings, "But I'm happy that I lost to Leyla." He shared his surprise at receiving such strong fan support.

Mike Heiter was the first to be eliminated from the final round, thus persisting any dream of a potential pair victory. "Big Brother" legend Alida Kurras, who emerged victorious in the second season in 2000, placed fourth, commenting, "It was actually harder than the first time." Actor Matze Höhn claimed third place, feeling proud, "I can leave here with my head held high."

The container in Cologne housed 14 contestants, including footballer Max Kruse, actress Mimi Fiedler, web video producer Sarah Wagner, reality star Elena Miras, singer Daniel Lopes, reality TV participant Cecilia Asoro, TikToker Sinan Movez, reporter Bea Peters, and TV presenter Verena Kerth. They all overcame two weeks of endurance.

