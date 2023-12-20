Animals - The fight against crayfish plague will continue next year

The Black Forest stream Brugga near Kirchzarten (Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald district) will remain closed off until mid-2024 in the fight against crayfish plague. This is to prevent the animal disease from spreading further, the Freiburg Regional Council announced on Wednesday.

Barriers in the area are intended to prevent walkers and animals from approaching the water. Conservationists and experts have been taking action against crayfish plague since 2019.

The disease endangers the protected and very rare jackdaw crayfish, which still occurs in the area. "The Brugga has the largest population of jackdaw crayfish in Germany to date," Regina Biss from the nature conservation department of the regional council told the German Press Agency in August. The disease is not dangerous for humans.

Crayfish barriers, which are designed to prevent crayfish from migrating upstream, have so far been unable to stop the spread of the disease. The fungus-like crayfish plague pathogens have been proven to originate from the migrating spider crayfish. However, according to earlier information, it was unclear whether the crayfish, which originate from North America, were in the water at all.

Press release RP, 27.6.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de