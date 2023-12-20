Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbaden-württembergdiseasessouthern black forestfreiburgbreisgauanimalsenvironmentwater

The fight against crayfish plague will continue next year

Crayfish plague is spreading in a body of water in the southern Black Forest. A large population of jackdaw crayfish is at risk. Is there still a chance in the fight against the disease?

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read

Animals - The fight against crayfish plague will continue next year

The Black Forest stream Brugga near Kirchzarten (Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald district) will remain closed off until mid-2024 in the fight against crayfish plague. This is to prevent the animal disease from spreading further, the Freiburg Regional Council announced on Wednesday.

Barriers in the area are intended to prevent walkers and animals from approaching the water. Conservationists and experts have been taking action against crayfish plague since 2019.

The disease endangers the protected and very rare jackdaw crayfish, which still occurs in the area. "The Brugga has the largest population of jackdaw crayfish in Germany to date," Regina Biss from the nature conservation department of the regional council told the German Press Agency in August. The disease is not dangerous for humans.

Crayfish barriers, which are designed to prevent crayfish from migrating upstream, have so far been unable to stop the spread of the disease. The fungus-like crayfish plague pathogens have been proven to originate from the migrating spider crayfish. However, according to earlier information, it was unclear whether the crayfish, which originate from North America, were in the water at all.

Press release RP, 27.6.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public