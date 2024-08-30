- The fifth offspring of the celebrated novelist has been born.

Sebastian Fitzek, aged 52, is expanding his family once more: The renowned novelist has become a dad for the fifth time. He declared this delightful news on August 30th via his Instagram account, accompanying it with an adorable baby snapshot. "Right from the start, it seems like you've been a part of our lives forever. Welcome to existence: Moritz Fitzek!", he expressed joyfully.

"Waiting for you are the most proud parents, the happiest siblings, a universe brimming with marvels, and a library unlockable at 16 years old," adds further. Fitzek is recognized as one of Germany's top-selling authors, having published over 25 suspenseful novels since 2006, all of which have topped the charts. His upcoming release, "The Calendar Girl", exploring themes such as adoption and stem cell therapy, will hit the shelves in October.

Second Son with Spouse Linda

Little Moritz's mother is Sebastian Fitzek's wife Linda, whom he wed in Croatia in 2022. Previously, they welcomed a son, Oskar, in December 2020. From his previous marriage to Sandra Fitzek, which concluded in 2019 following nine years, the writer has three more offspring: daughter Charlotte (13) and sons David (12) and Felix (11).

The new addition, Moritz Fitzek, will grow up surrounded by his loving siblings, including Charlotte (13), David (12), and Felix (11), all of whom are excited to welcome their second brother. With the birth of Moritz, Sebastian Fitzek's children now form a close-knit family of five from his current marriage and three from his previous one.

Read also: