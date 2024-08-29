- The Female Soccer Squad of Freiburg recruits prominent national athlete Cin.

SC Freiburg recruits Turkish footballer Miray Çin close to Bundesliga commencement. The 23-year-old midfielder transitions from MSV Duisburg.

"She's bringing a player on board who's showcased her prowess on the field with her Tenacity in challenges, attacking perspective, and strategic abilities," expressed Birgit Bauer-Schick, the head of women's football at SC.

The Freiburg female squad will take the field for their initial league match of the fresh season this Saturday against Bayer Leverkusen.

