The Female Soccer Squad of Freiburg recruits prominent national athlete Cin.

Prior to the league's commencement, Freiburg's female football team reinforces once more. A Turkish international athlete transfers to the Black Forest.

SC Freiburg announced on Thursday the acquisition of Turkish national team star Miray Cin.
SC Freiburg recruits Turkish footballer Miray Çin close to Bundesliga commencement. The 23-year-old midfielder transitions from MSV Duisburg.

"She's bringing a player on board who's showcased her prowess on the field with her Tenacity in challenges, attacking perspective, and strategic abilities," expressed Birgit Bauer-Schick, the head of women's football at SC.

The Freiburg female squad will take the field for their initial league match of the fresh season this Saturday against Bayer Leverkusen.

The new signing, Miray Çin, has a strong background in soccer, having played for MSV Duisburg before joining SC Freiburg.

With Miray Çin joining the team, SC Freiburg's women's soccer squad is bolstering their midfield with her attacking skills and strategic mindset.

