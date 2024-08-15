- The Federal Government rejects Saxony's criticism of the aid programme

Economic State Secretary Sven Giegold has dismissed the criticism of Saxony's Minister for Regional Development, Thomas Schmidt (CDU), regarding the federal funding program for former coal regions as "unfounded and factually incorrect". The Green politician emphasized that the "STARK" program has not only been expanded to promote transformation technologies. "We have also created new opportunities to support investments by companies in training and further education, entrepreneurial action, and innovative approaches."

Schmidt had welcomed the revised funding guidelines "Strengthening the Transformation Dynamics and Breakthrough in Regions and at Coal Power Plant Sites", short "STARK", in principle on Tuesday. However, he criticized that the federal government had focused too much on transformation technologies in the revision and had not sufficiently expanded support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

"STARK" also applies to SMEs

Giegold, however, pointed out that the adjustments represent a significant expansion of funding opportunities, specifically intended to give companies in Saxony new impetus. "All this applies without restriction to SMEs, which are even the focus of the entire program," explained Giegold. Furthermore, bureaucratic hurdles that particularly hindered SMEs have been removed. "The changes were developed and agreed upon with Saxony, and I would have welcomed it if the colleague had expressed additional expansion needs earlier," Giegold added. This opportunity had existed since December.

The innovations are intended to enable the promotion of projects for the production of batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps, electrolysis equipment, as well as equipment for CO2 capture, utilization, and storage. It is also new that up to 40 percent of the eligible investment costs can be covered. Furthermore, investments in some existing funding categories are now also eligible.

Giegold mentioned that the adjustments to the "STARK" program specifically aim to provide new impetus for companies in Saxony, and this opportunity is available for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) without restriction.The revised funding guidelines for the "STARK" program provide significant expansion of funding opportunities, which now also cover up to 40% of the eligible investment costs for projects related to the production of renewable energy technologies and CO2 management, benefiting various SMEs.

Read also: