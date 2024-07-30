- The Federal Government is making the fight against Japanese beetles its main concern

The pest has not yet been spotted in Germany, but it's causing great concern: To protect against the Japanese beetle, the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) is stepping up its precautions. "Early detection is key to combating plant pests like the Japanese beetle," explains Ophelia Nick, Parliamentary State Secretary at the BMEL. The goal is to prevent an outbreak through preventive measures. "We still have a chance," she emphasizes.

The feeding pest appeared in the Swiss border town of Basel in early July, threatening particularly Baden-Württemberg and southern Germany. It poses a particular threat to agriculture and forestry, as it damages leaves, flowers, or fruits of more than 300 plant species.

Federal states are responsible for combating the Japanese beetle

The federal states are responsible for monitoring and combating the beetles locally. As a result, in Baden-Württemberg, due to the higher risk, green material and soil from the affected area and buffer zone can only be transported further under strict conditions. Furthermore, regular surveys using special pheromone traps are carried out in all federal states.

Once the insect has established itself, removal becomes difficult. Experiences from countries like Italy show that the Japanese beetle can naturally spread up to ten kilometers per year within the first years. "That's what we need to prevent," emphasizes Bernhard Schäfer from the Julius Kühn Institute (JKI). The Japanese beetle could also be introduced as a "stowaway" on vehicles or with plants and plant parts like a bouquet of flowers, says the head of the JKI's specialist institute for questions of plant health in Braunschweig.

Returners from affected regions should check their vehicles and luggage

Therefore, the Federal Ministry appeals to citizens. They should report any suspected infestation immediately to the plant protection service of the respective federal state. Furthermore, they should capture any suspected beetles and hand them over to the authorities in a sealed container. In addition, returners from heavily affected regions - such as northern Italy and southern Switzerland - should thoroughly check their vehicles and luggage. Plants, cut flowers, vegetables, or fruits from these regions should rather not be brought into the country.

The Japanese beetle (Popillia japonica), originating from Asia, is classified as a pest in the European Union that can cause particularly severe damage. The animals attack orchards, vineyards, forests, green spaces, and gardens. The larvae also attack roots, which can lead to the death of the plants. There are no natural enemies here.

The beetle is only about one centimeter long, has a metallic, shiny green head and brown wings. Notable are five white hair tufts on each side of the abdomen and two white hair tufts at the end of the abdomen.

The Commission at the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) is collaborating closely with the federal states to implement a unified strategy for combating the Japanese beetle. The Commission has advised that all stakeholders, including farmers and gardeners, should be aware of the signs of the Japanese beetle and report any sightings to the responsible authorities within their respective federal states.

