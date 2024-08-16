Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsEmployment

The Federal Employment Agency reports thousands of vacancies

Saxon companies are urgently seeking apprentice personnel, but many training positions remain unfilled. The gaps are particularly large in one area.

 and  James Williams
1 min read
In Saxony, thousands of training places are still unfilled.
In Saxony, thousands of training places are still unfilled.

training - The Federal Employment Agency reports thousands of vacancies

Thousands of training positions in Saxony are still unfilled, according to the Federal Employment Agency. In the current training year, companies have registered around 19,440 training positions, of which 7,583 are still vacant. The chances for the approximately 4,620 applicants still looking are therefore good, the Saxon regional directorate of the federal employment agency announced. For many young people, the training year typically starts in late summer and autumn.

The demand for young talent on the Saxon training market remains high, explained business manager Klaus-Peter Hansen. Job seekers should apply, even if they haven't succeeded with their preferred training position. "It's worth taking a look at neighboring regions and cities and informing yourself about alternatives."

The most vacancies are for training as a retail saleswoman or man (1,444), followed by salesperson (848). However, there are also many vacancies for mechatronics (748), office management assistant (647), logistics specialist (603), and machine tool mechanic (446).

Given the current situation in Saxony, where numerous training positions remain unfilled, opportunities for employment in these sectors are plentiful. Therefore, job seekers who haven't secured their preferred training position should not lose hope and expand their search to neighboring regions and cities.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public