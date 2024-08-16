training - The Federal Employment Agency reports thousands of vacancies

Thousands of training positions in Saxony are still unfilled, according to the Federal Employment Agency. In the current training year, companies have registered around 19,440 training positions, of which 7,583 are still vacant. The chances for the approximately 4,620 applicants still looking are therefore good, the Saxon regional directorate of the federal employment agency announced. For many young people, the training year typically starts in late summer and autumn.

The demand for young talent on the Saxon training market remains high, explained business manager Klaus-Peter Hansen. Job seekers should apply, even if they haven't succeeded with their preferred training position. "It's worth taking a look at neighboring regions and cities and informing yourself about alternatives."

The most vacancies are for training as a retail saleswoman or man (1,444), followed by salesperson (848). However, there are also many vacancies for mechatronics (748), office management assistant (647), logistics specialist (603), and machine tool mechanic (446).

Given the current situation in Saxony, where numerous training positions remain unfilled, opportunities for employment in these sectors are plentiful. Therefore, job seekers who haven't secured their preferred training position should not lose hope and expand their search to neighboring regions and cities.

Read also: