The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agrees to shell out $22 million in settlement funds to resolve allegations of sexual discrimination at its training facility.

The probable payout to 34 females expelled from the FBI's training institute in Quantico, Virginia, pending approval by a federal judge, would rank among the biggest lawsuit settlements in the FBI's history.

"These issues are rampant within the FBI, and the mindsets that fostered them were instilled at the academy," stated David J. Shaffer, the lawyers for the women. "This case will spark significant shifts in these attitudes."

Lodged in 2019, the lawsuit alleges that female trainees experienced a hostile work environment, being judged more sternly than their male counterparts and disproportionately singled out for correction and expulsion in tactical situations due to subjective "suitability" criteria.

One of the women claimed she was advised to "smile more" and was the recipient of consistent sexual advances. Another woman detailed an instructor leering at her, fixating on her chest, "occasionally while licking his lips."

"Through passive acceptance," the lawsuit argued, "the FBI has inadvertently permitted the Good Old Boys' Network to thrive unchecked at the FBI Academy."

The FBI declared in a statement on Monday that the bureau has "taken substantial measures over the past five years to promote gender equality in the training and development of all our trainees."

Many of the accusations in the lawsuit were corroborated in a 2022 internal examiner report. Men still constitute around three-quarters of the bureau’s special agents despite recent initiatives to diversify.

Amongst the settlement terms, the FBI agreed to afford the plaintiffs the opportunity to continue their training toward becoming agents and guaranteed placement for those who pass in one of their top three preferred field offices. The FBI also agreed to undergo an evaluation by external experts, intended to guarantee fair treatment for female recruits.

Some of the women have opted for alternative careers, Shaffer revealed, lamenting, "the FBI has thereby missed out on some truly remarkable talent."

Paula Bird, a main plaintiff in the case who is now a lawyer, expressed that although the experience was "disillusioning," she was "gratified that this settlement will bring a degree of justice to the women who were unfairly dismissed."

The lawsuit emerged amidst a wave of sexual misconduct claims within the bureau, including several against senior FBI officials who resigned with full benefits despite substantiated allegations against them. These claims encompassed unwanted touching, advances, and coercion. In one instance, an FBI assistant director retired following the inspector general’s conclusion that he harassed a female subordinate and attempted to establish an inappropriate relationship with her.

In response to AP's reporting, the FBI implemented a series of reforms, including a 24/7 tip line, geared toward handling agents found to have committed misconduct more decisively and aiding accusers.

The latest settlement was concluded less than six months following the Justice Department's announcement of a $138.7 million settlement with over 100 individuals who accused the FBI of mishandling allegations of sexual assault against renowned sports doctor Larry Nassar.

