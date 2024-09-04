The FDP voices its opposition to the retirement plan adjustments

Following a prolonged argument, the cabinet agrees to endorse the Rentenpaket II in May. However, the FDP is disappointed with the proposed actions and emphasizes intergenerational justice. The coalition partners express confusion.

Lukas Köhler, the FDP fraction's deputy, expressed their concerns to "Welt". He stated that there was still room for further discussions before the Rentenpaket could be passed. "It's crucial for the FDP faction that the pension system remains affordable and the younger generation isn't burdened by escalating contribution rates or subsidies drawn from tax funds in the long run," Köhler added.

The Rentenpaket II primarily aims to establish a pension rate of 48% until 2040. This rate represents the percentage of the typical income that the standard pension represents - paid after contributing for 45 years with an average salary. To finance this, among other things, the pension contributions will increase. The federal cabinet approved the package at the end of May, following a lengthy coalition dispute.

Young generation "pays the price"

Max Mordhorst, an FDP fiscal politician, resumed his harsh criticism. "The pension policy advocated by the SPD is heading in the wrong direction," he told "Welt". "The FDP cannot support the stabilization of pensions at the planned level." Especially, he mentioned that the younger generation would be the one to bear the consequences if the Rentenpaket II was enacted.

Martin Rosemann, the SPD employment expert, rejected this stance. "Intergenerational fairness means that the younger generation can also rely on a secure pension. Precisely that's what we achieve with the Rentenpaket," he said to the newspaper. Andreas Audretsch, the Green faction's deputy, echoed the same sentiments. "The stabilization of the pension level is absolutely necessary and correct," he added. He also acknowledged the so-called "generational capital" – also known as the stock pension – which the liberals had included as part of the Rentenpaket proposal. Despite the Greens never supporting this concept, "but we're willing to implement it," said Audretsch to "Welt".

