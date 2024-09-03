- The FDP leader in Hamburg issues a cautionary statement regarding potential coalition governing alliance.

Hamburg's FDP leader, Sonja Jacobsen, opposes the rising requests within her party to disband the Berlin traffic light coalition post the poor election outcomes for the Liberals. "Those pushing for the traffic light coalition's dissolution must explicitly describe the practical implications," she stated to the German Press Agency. "Months of political gridlock would be the result."

According to Jacobsen, it's crucial that the security package's measures are approved and implemented by parliament. "Once the CDU in the states demonstrates their ability to enforce at the federal level what they demand, this will be proven," she added.

Following the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia, criticisms within the FDP towards the continuation of the traffic light coalition intensified. The Free Democrats secured 0.9% of the second votes in Saxony and 1.1% in Thuringia.

Jensen challenges the traffic light coalition

Gyde Jensen, the FDP parliamentary group's vice-chairman, is also among those expressing doubts about the traffic light coalition. "In the coming days, we need to provide a definitive answer to whether our nation continues to benefit from the traffic light coalition - or if it's even damaging our country and democracy," he told the editorial network Germany (RND). "If we continue to overlook issues now, that would simply be an escape from reality."

Additionally, a grassroots initiative named "Wake-up Freedom" demands in an open letter: "Mr. Lindner: Get out of the traffic light coalition or resign." It further emphasizes: "Loyalty to the traffic light coalition leads to a dangerous loss of identity for the FDP and will be the death knell for our party." Party leader Christian Lindner should act or make way for those who will.

The open letter was initiated by a group comparable to the one behind the membership survey on staying in the coalition towards the end of last year. A departure from the government alliance with the SPD and Greens was narrowly vetoed in the survey. Initially, the letter's interest was limited. By Tuesday afternoon, it had been viewed approximately a thousand times.

